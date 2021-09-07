Dan Mullen talks QB room, injuries, USF

The Florida Gators and Head Coach Dan Mullen start the 2021 college football season 1-0 following their victory over FAU.

What does Dan Mullen have at quarterback?

September 4th’s matchup against FAU saw the first collegiate start for Emory Jones. He was not the only UF quarterback to get playing time, though. Anthony Richardson also saw playing time and made the most of it.

Gators coach Dan Mullen compared the excitement the fans had for Richardson off of the bench to that of Tim Tebow coming off of the bench in 2006.

Richardson finished the game with 200 all purpose yards to Jones’ 187. Each had one touchdown. Richardson’s 160 rushing yards makes him the first UF quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game since Jeff Driskel in 2012.

Emory Jones’ hold on the starter position is not gone, however. Mullen points out that Richardson still has a lot to learn.

How about the rest of the team?

Mullen was pleased with the quick start the Florida offensive line had in the season opener. He attributed this to their mindset entering the game.

With the help of the offensive line, the Gators saw immediate success running the ball. The Gators ended the game with 400 rushing yards, the most ever for the program under Dan Mullen.

Despite missing four players, the defensive line proved to be a major factor in the game. Senior defensive lineman Zachary Carter recorded three sacks, three tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Transfer student Gervon Dexter recovered both fumbles.

Mullen said that two players on the defensive line could return in time for the next game.

Looking ahead

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Gators will take on USF in Tampa. Often in instate games, players on both teams have competed with or against each other previously.

Mullen highlighted this about the upcoming game.

Gators running back Malik Davis, who went to high school in Tampa talked about his excitement for the game after the FAU game.