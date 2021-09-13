SEC Football Week Two Recap, Week Three Preview

Griffin Foll September 13, 2021 College Football, SEC 29 Views

Week Two Rundown

The Arkansas Razorbacks earned a commanding 19-point week two victory at home against Texas. Four different Hogs running backs found the end zone including freshman Raheim Sanders on this 26-yard carry.

Mississippi State beat NC State by a pair of touchdowns at home. Bulldogs wideout Lideatrick Griffin immediately got the crowd on its feet after he took the opening kickoff 100 yards to the house.

In Greenville, N.C., the South Carolina Gamecocks erased an early 14-point deficit and beat ECU by a field goal. Following a 20-point loss to East Tennessee State in week one, Vanderbilt prevailed over Colorado State thanks to Joseph Bulovas’ last-minute field goal.

The Tennessee Volunteers, meanwhile, suffered the conference’s only week two loss in a 41-34 shootout against Pittsburgh in Knoxville, Tenn.

Rankings Update

The SEC’s seven ranked teams currently leads all NCAA conferences.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia remain atop the AP top 25 poll following blowout victories over Mercer and UAB respectively.

After managing a crunch-time, game-winning drive in Boulder, Colo., Texas A&M dropped two spots to No. 7.

The Florida Gators jumped two spots to No. 11 following a 42-20 away win over USF. Head coach Dan Mullen picked up his 100th-career win at UF.

After routing Austin Peay 54-17, the Ole Miss Rebels climbed three spots to No. 17. Meanwhile, Arkansas’ convincing win over Texas landed the Razorbacks at No. 20.

Lastly, Auburn jumped three spots to No. 22 following its 62-0 beatdown on Alabama State. LSU (31) and Kentucky (13) are the only remaining SEC teams that received votes. The Tigers bounced back from a week one loss to UCLA by trouncing McNeese State 34-7 in their home opener. The Wildcats topped Mizzou by a touchdown in Lexington, Ky., in the first SEC East battle this season.

Week Three Marquee Matchups

Conference play will resume in week 3 as Nick Saban’s No. 1 Crimson Tide travel to Gainesville to face Dan Mullen’s Gators in the swamp. The clash will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on CBS.

SEC East action continues this week as No. 2 Georgia gets set to host South Carolina Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels remains questionable with an oblique injury. Daniels’ backup, senior Stetson Bennett. earned SEC co-offensive player of the week honors after he completed 10 of 12 passes for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns against UAB.

After outscoring its first two opponents 122-10, the Auburn Tigers will head north for a reality check against No. 10 Penn State. The SEC-Big 10 showdown will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC after State College, Pa., hosts the site of College Gameday.

About Griffin Foll

Hello, I am currently a junior at UF studying sports media journalism with a concentration in Political Science. I contribute web and radio content weekly for WRUF ESPN Gainesville. Be sure to check out some of my recent articles!

