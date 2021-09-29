Troy puts South Carolina on Upset Alert

The Troy Trojans travel to Columbia this Saturday in hopes of gaining a statement win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina

The Gamecocks have had a rough few weeks. Their energy is all but depleted after playing Georgia and Kentucky back to back. South Carolina is aware that they have not been off to a great start. This isn’t stopping them from having faith in first-year coach Shane Beamer. Beamer has been a breath of fresh air for the Gamecocks, and the team is hoping to hit its stride soon.

The man to look out for on Saturday is Wide Receiver Josh Vann, leading the Gamecocks with 298 receiving yards. While starting quarterback Luke Doty is sitting at a 58.8% completion percentage, the Cocks’ passing is their forte, and they hope to fully utilize their receiving corps in Columbia this Saturday.

If South Carolina can rally and win convincingly on Saturday, it might give the team the momentum they need to take down Tennessee in week 6.

Troy

Unlike many out of conference games for the SEC recently, Troy is not a team to be counted out. The Trojan defense is a powerhouse this year. No opponent has scored over 30 points in a game, including Liberty University. The defense has already racked up 18 sacks this season, as well as six interceptions for 115 yards. Carlton Martial is the player to look out for, leading the team with 32 tackles through just four games.

While the defense has been dominant, the Trojan offense is not to be counted out. Starting quarterback Taylor Powell has already racked up 1,008 passing yards and seven touchdowns. This team has had the ability to go 4-0, though small mistakes led to losses against Liberty and Louisiana Monroe. While a loss is a loss, these are well known teams, and Troy looks to have a bright future ahead of them.

Tough night last night but the support of Gamecock Nation and the home field advantage you create is a critical part of getting to where we know we can be. We appreciate every one of you and we're looking forward to seeing you back home on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/eHGQADB62A — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 26, 2021

Kickoff is at 3:30pm, Saturday, Oct. 2 at Williams-Brice Stadium.