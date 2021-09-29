Missouri Tigers to Host the Tennessee Volunteers

The Missouri Tigers are set to host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 2, for their tenth game against each other.

Looking at Each Team

Tennessee is currently 2-2 this season. Their first matchup was against Bowling green, and they won 38-6. The second matchup was against Pittsburgh where they fell short 41-34. The third matchup was against Tennessee Tech, and they won 56-0. With their previous matchup being against the Florida Gators, and they fell short 38-14.

Head Coach Josh Heupel talks on how the last couple day of practice have been good with good energy. How the team doesn’t want to be patient and how they have grown.

“As a coach you don’t want to be patient your pushing forward every single day. At the same time understanding that there is a growth process.”

Heupel was Missouri’s offensive coordinator, and as he heads back to compete against them, the first thing that comes to mind are the players and relationships with the former guys that were a part of that experience.

Looking at Missouri, they are currently 2-2 with wins and losses. They won their first game against Central Michigan 34-24, and lost their second game against the University of Kentucky 35-28. They won their third game against Southeast Missouri State 59- 28, but lost their previous matchup against Boston College 41-34 in overtime.

Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz talked on how they are preparing for Tennessee.

While there are some things that the team needs to fix and find the scheme that fits them, they are working hard to rectify those and are looking forward to a tough test on Saturday, Coach Drinkwitz said.

Series History

Mizzou has a 5-4 edge in the all-time series with Tennessee, with all nine of their meetings coming as members of the SEC. Their first matchup was on Nov. 11, 2012, where the Tigers won 51-48. Their last matchup was on Oct. 3, 2020, and the Volunteers won 35-12.

As the teams prepare to meet up this Saturday, Mizzou looks for a win while Tennessee looks for a win and an opportunity to tie the history.