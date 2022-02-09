LSU tops Texas A&M

The Louisiana State University Tigers men’s basketball team (17-7, 5-6 SEC) pushed past the Texas A&M Aggies (15-9, 4-7 SEC) to secure a 76-68 win Tuesday. The win marked Tigers head coach Will Wade’s 100th win (100-46).

LSU Tigers

The Tigers led for the majority of the game. At halftime, the scoreboard read 36-16 in LSU’s favor.

Forward Tari Eason captained the squad with 25 points on the night. With 12 rebounds (six defensive and six offensive), the sophomore earned a double-double.

“We really just wanted to be in the best possible defensive shape we could be for this game and just try to build on this,” Eason said.

BY GAWD THAT'S TARI EASON'S MUSIC. pic.twitter.com/dZZtGpPcoj — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 9, 2022

Point guard Xavier Pinson made a commanding return to the Tigers starting lineup, recording 11 points. Wade’s squad is now 15-0 with a starting five of Pinson, Brandon Murray, Mwani Wilkinson, Darius Days and Efton Reid.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the up-and-coming purple and gold.

Texas A&M Aggies

While the Aggies claimed home-court advantage at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, they failed to bag a win.

Junior guard Tyrece Radford led the 12th man with 15 points. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native played for a total of 26 minutes.

About halfway through the final frame, Radford and guard Wade Taylor IV sunk a pair of three-pointers to add to the white and maroon’s 10-point run.

2H | 13: 18 | 46-36 LSU 8-0 Aggie run. 10 point game. 📺 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/JTWRVVj2JL — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 9, 2022

Texas A&M performed to the best of its ability. But the all-out effort wasn’t enough as the Aggies played catchup for the rest of the matchup.

Tuesday marked the seventh loss in a row for head coach Buzz William’s team.

What’s next

Texas A&M faces a true opponent at Auburn Arena in Alabama with the No. 2 Auburn Tigers Saturday who have only dropped one game. On the other hand, LSU encounters the Mississippi State Bulldogs back on home court in the Maravich Center Saturday.