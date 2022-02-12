The Rams are Ready for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI kicks off this weekend, as the Los Angeles Rams host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. The Rams are ready to take the field.

Effective Planning

The time leading up to the Super Bowl is packed with planning for the Rams. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay recognizes the importance of managing a tight time frame for preparation.

While effective planning is crucial during these two weeks, the team must keep hold of their confidence and trust in their abilities. McVay stresses the value of not becoming overwhelmed during this busy time and trusting that the team will perform in the moment.

Focused on the task at hand. pic.twitter.com/KlseWW9wUm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2022

Taking on the Bengals’ Offense

The aggressive offense of the Bengals proves to be a powerful force for every competitor they take on. Thus, the Rams know the Bengals’ offense will present a challenge for the team. Bengals quarterback Joe Borrow is a force to be reckoned with. McVay acknowledges Burrow’s capabilities at the switch, as well as Head Coach Zac Taylor‘s ability to lead the Bengals.

Additionally, McVay recognizes Joe Mixon as one of the most talented running backs in the league, and the most complete player in his position. The Bengals wide receivers: Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyler Boyd form an incomparable 11 personal grouping from the receiving spot, which McVay admits is the best of the league.

Lessons Learned

The Rams made an appearance in Super Bowl LIII under McVay’s coaching. With weak offensive efforts, the team put up an embarrassing performance against the Patriots. The Rams fell to the Patriots 13-3, only scoring a single field goal. The public was quick to blame McVay as he was clearly outcoached by Bill Belichick.

However, McVay looks at the loss as a lesson for Super Bowl LVI. McVay will use his past experience in the Super Bowl to better prepare for this year’s match against the Bengals. He believes the loss in 2018 will now help the team get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl LVI.

McVay explains he will do everything in his power to help the team win.

“I’m just taking it a day at a time and fortunate to be in this position with a great group of players and coaches that I love and care about. I want to do everything I can to help us finish this thing off,” McVay said.

Special Team

The Rams have had a great season as they head into Super Bowl LVI 12-5 overall. McVay praises the team in caring for their teammates and remaining dedicated in preparation. Also, McVay is grateful for the opportunity to coach this special group.

The coach attributes much of the team’s success to quarterback Matthew Stafford https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Rams-Post-We-Got-Matthew-Stafford-for-Games-Like-This-1.mp3

Another major asset for the team is wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who won offensive player of the year.

The epitome of hard work, attention to detail, and a 'We Not Me' mentality. Congratulations, @CooperKupp! pic.twitter.com/eGUDWfOKPL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2022

Additionally, Stafford says Kupp is an exceptional teammate who has largely contributed to the Ram’s performance throughout the season.