Four Gators homer in 13-4 win against Georgia State

After starting the 2022 season 1-2 against Liberty, the Gators Baseball team has won four games straight. Saturday saw four Gators homer in a 13-4 victory against Georgia State.

Gators homer madness

Florida had a tough battle on their hands through four innings. The Gators took a one-run lead after one inning, but Georgia State quickly tied the game after the second. Both offenses exploded in the third with Georgia State adding another two scores and Florida posting three.

The fourth inning saw neither team scoring, the only inning all game in which this was the case. Florida dominated the game from the fifth inning until the end, allowing just one run in the ninth and scoring nine of their own.

Redshirt freshman pitcher for the Gators Blake Purnell recorded his first win with Florida. Purnell came into the game for freshman Philip Abner in the third inning. Purnell pitched three innings and allowed four hits, but, more importantly, for the Gators, gave up no runs.

Gators Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan spoke highly of Purnell’s performance after the game.

After Purnell, just two hits were given up by the Gators to the Panthers the rest of the game.

One of the stars for the Gators’ offense was sophomore infielder Colby Halter. He scored each time he got on base. Halter totaled four runs, the same amount he amassed in all six games prior to Saturday. His overall stat line was two hits, one home run, two walks, four runs, an RBI, and a stolen base.

Another productive player was outfielder Wyatt Langford. Langford brought in four runs in the game, scored two times, and got three hits, including a home run. O’Sullivan talked after the game about what Langford’s production means to the team.

Not done yet

The Gators have two wins against Georgia State, but there is still one game left in the weekend’s three-game series. The Gators continue to play host to the Panthers as they play once more on Sunday at 1 p.m.