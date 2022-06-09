5 SEC Baseball Programs Advance to Super Regionals

The NCAA Regional Tournament finished Monday night, and the 16 teams advancing to the Super Regionals are officially set, including five SEC teams.

Heading into the Regional Round the SEC had nine different teams still competing but after Monday night’s elimination games four were sent home: Florida, Vanderbilt, LSU, and Georgia. However, five of the nine SEC teams managed to scathe off elimination with a College World Series in mind.

Here’s a look at where each team stands heading into their Super Regional matchup

No. 17 Auburn cruised through their regional bracket without taking a loss and scoring 51 runs over the three-game stretch. An average of 17 runs a game. Auburn will look to keep the bats hot when they travel to No. 3 Oregon State on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/NCAABaseball/status/1534173669370609664?s=20&t=FwJUMCMymlRg3ZVWy_xlpA

Ole Miss clinched their spot in the Super Regional after dealing with multiple weather delays and edging out the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes. Ole Miss travels to in-state rival Southern Mississippi for a three-game series and a chance at the College World Series. Since 2007, the two teams have faced off 32 times. Each team has 16 wins. This should be a fun one in Hattiesburg.

https://twitter.com/NCAABaseball/status/1534173727423975424?s=20&t=FwJUMCMymlRg3ZVWy_xlpA

Arkansas won their first two in the Regional Round before falling to Oklahoma State in third, forcing a win-or-go-home game. Arkansas eventually won the close-out game-clinching their bid to the Super Regionals. The Razorbacks travel to Chapel Hill to battle North Carolina for a shot at the College World Series. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.

Chapel Hill Super Regional@RazorbackBSB 🆚 (10) @DiamondHeels

📆 Saturday, June 11

⏰ 11:00 AM ET

📺 ESPN 📆 Sunday, June 12

⏰ 1:00 PM ET

📺 ESPN/ESPN2 📆 Monday, June 13 (if necessary)

⏰ TBD

📺 TBD#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Ng4pv5FJps — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 7, 2022

No. 5 Texas A&M did a clean sweep through their regional round setting them up to host their Super Regional. No. 12 Louisville travels to Olsen Field in what’s likely the best matchup among SEC teams, for a best-of-three series beginning on Friday.

https://twitter.com/NCAABaseball/status/1534173397076398080?s=20&t=FwJUMCMymlRg3ZVWy_xlpA

No. 1 Tennessee baseball hosts Notre Dame for their Super Regional matchup beginning on Friday. The Vols maintain the best pitching staff in college baseball. Thus, they should remain the favorite by a good margin.

Knoxville Super Regional@NDBaseball 🆚 (1) @Vol_Baseball

📆 Friday, June 10

⏰ 6:00 PM ET

📺 ESPN2 📆 Saturday, June 11

⏰ 2:00 PM ET

📺 ESPN 📆 Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)

⏰ TBD

📺 TBD#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Ugy0WEp3mB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 7, 2022

Overall Super Regionals Schedule

Super Regionals begin Friday, and by the start of next week, eight teams will have punched their ticket to Omaha.

Here’s a look at the full Super Regional bracket: