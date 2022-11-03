Alabama Hits Road to Take on LSU

The No.10 LSU Tigers will host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The 7-1 Crimson Tide currently sit atop the standings in the SEC West, but the 6-2 Tigers sit one game back of Alabama. However, a Tiger win would push them in first place in the SEC West standings.

History

The Saturday matchup will be the 87th time that Alabama and LSU have faced off on the gridiron. Bama holds the historical edge with an all-time record of 55-26-5 against the Tigers, dating all the way back to 1895. The last time these two played was in Tuscaloosa, last year. Alabama sneaked out a 20-14 win. This game will be Brian Kelly’s first LSU-Bama game as the Tiger’s head coach.

He spoke to the media this week about the general feeling of excitement for the game. He said the players and coaches are prepared to face the best. Kelly and his team understand the challenge ahead but are excited about their opportunity to compete.

In his game preview, coach Kelly talked about LSU’s focus on starting the game off strong. He said that he knows the Tigers know how to finish a game, but they also must emphasize the start against the Tide.

Coach Kelly previews the Tigers' top-10 meeting against Alabama pic.twitter.com/6CyAoQW0kp — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 3, 2022

Saban Praises LSU

Alabama head coach Nick Saban also spoke to the media ahead of Saturday night’s matchup. Saban had only good things to say about the surging Tigers, highlighting their coaching, offense and defense.

Saban was asked during this week’s SEC Teleconference about Kelly reaching out to him before taking the LSU head coaching job. Without betraying Kelly’s confidence, Saban spoke about his thoughts about the LSU job. Saban talked about the wealth of recruits in Louisiana and the passion of Tiger fans, both of which make the job an attractive position. Saban also discussed Kelly’s early success with the Tigers.

Bryce Young’s Heisman Defense Campaign

Alabama quarterback, and the defending Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young is looking to continue his impressive season. A win Saturday could bolster his campaign. Coming off of a bye week, Young has tallied 1,906 yards, 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions on the year. While Young is not currently thought of as the Heisman favorite, a continuation of his performance will certainly keep him in the conversation.

Game Time

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge.