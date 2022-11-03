Mississippi State Returns Home to Face Auburn

It’s been four weeks since the Mississippi State Bulldogs played at their home stadium, but they return to Starkville to face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The game comes in the midst of some drama between the two teams. Former Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen resigned on Monday to become Auburn’s new AD.

Welcome to the Plains new Director of Athletics, @JohnCohenAD!

#WarEagle — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) October 31, 2022

Auburn may have landed a new AD, but they are currently without a head coach. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday following a 41-27 loss to Arkansas. In his less than two seasons with the Tigers, he finished with a 9-12 overall record and went 4-9 in SEC play. Carnell Williams will be the Tigers’ interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Statement from former Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin. pic.twitter.com/pKhFa1k3zW — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 1, 2022

The Bulldogs

Following a 30-6 loss to the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in week eight, head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs have had a bye week to search for offensive answers.

Although they ultimately fell to the Tide, the Bulldogs caused the Crimson Tide to record its lowest yardage output they’ve had all season. The Tide entered the game averaging 513.3 yards per game, but the Bulldogs were able to hold them to 290.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in SEC play, and are hoping for a turnaround.

Last year, the Bulldogs had a 25-point comeback win against the Tigers. Will Rogers threw six touchdowns and completed 44-of-55 passes.

This season, Rogers has completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,555 yards and 23 touchdowns and has continuously shown that he’s one of the nation’s best quarterbacks.

The Tigers

The Tigers have had plenty of struggles this season. Coming into this matchup without a permanent head coach is just one of the many issues they’re facing.

They haven’t won a game since week four and their loss against the Razorbacks last weekend was the nail in the coffin regarding their bowl eligibility. They sit at 3-5 overall and just 1-4 in conference play. They’re are now 3-10 in their last 13 games which is their worst stretch since 1950.

Despite the loss, QB Robby Ashford had an impressive game against Arkansas. He went 24-of-33 for 285 yards and a touchdown.

The Matchup

The Bulldogs and the Tigers go head-to-head at 7:30 p.m. in Starkville.