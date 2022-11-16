UVA cancels final home football game, mourning the shooting of five students

The University of Virginia is mourning over the shooting of five students, three of which were on the football team.

Heartbreaking Incident

The incident happened Sunday night on a charter bus. The group of about 25 students went to Washington as part of a class field trip to see a play. The gunman opened fire shortly after the bus returned to the university, then fled the scene.

The shooting shut down campus for nearly 12 hours. University officials said nearly 500 students spent the night in libraries, classrooms and other spaces.

University president Jim Ryan announced Monday the three football players who died were D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. The other two students injured were not named.

A judge ordered Wednesday, the suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. did not enter a plea to his numerous charges and is currently being held without bond.

Darnell Jones Jr, the suspect in custody, was a university student. He was listed as undergraduate in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Also, he was a member of the Virginia football team in 2018. It was unknown if he had a close relationship with any players on the bus due to him not being on the field for quite some time.

UVA’s head coach Tony Elliot said it feels like a nightmare.

UVA’s last home football game, cancelled

Virginia’s athletic department came together on Wednesday, announcing that the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. This would have been the final home football game for Virginia in its 2022 season.

The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled.https://t.co/7K0eAHR6jW — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 16, 2022

Students Silent Vigil

The university held a silent vigil Monday night where hundreds of students attended. Students wrote emails to their classmates, stating the gathering on the Lawn near Old Cabell Hall would be a quiet reflection. It was a time to support one another during this heartbreaking time.

Light in darkness. Thanks to our students for lighting the way. pic.twitter.com/kNOPXz8Y88 — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 15, 2022

The halt of normal activities

The University cancelled classes Monday and Tuesday but resumed work on Wednesday.

However, undergraduate students are not required to submit graded assignments or exams before Thanksgiving break.

UVA Student wealth is offering 24-hour services for students who are in need and 24-hour TimelyCare mental health telehealth program.

Ryan, the university president, said him and his wife, Katie, are welcoming students with open arms into their Carr’s Hill home from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Football Team’s Road to Healing

First-year head coach Elliot said he has to acknowledge the strength of his players and staff to be able to work to process what has happened.

Virginia’s football team and staff are on the road to healing. Elliot said it will take some time, and he wants to keep them together as much as he can.

UVA’s social media accounts shared that Parry, Davis Jr., and Chandler were “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.”

Chandler was a wide receiver from Huntersville, North Carolina. He was a transfer from the University of Wisconsin and was eager to make his debut for the Cavaliers.

Davis was a receiver from Dorchester, South Carolina. He missed the 2021 season because of a knee injury but made 16 catches and two touchdowns in eight games this season.

Perry was a linebacker and defensive end from Miami.

Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams spoke on the heart of the three football players.

“We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us,” Williams said. “I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin.”