LSU Falls to Mississippi State 64-53

LSU Men’s Basketball was unsuccessful in breaking its 10-game losing streak as they fell to Mississippi State 64-53 on Wednesday night in Humphrey Coliseum. With this loss, the Tigers’ overall record has now dropped to 12-12.

Game Highlights

The first couple minutes of the game seemed to be a breeze for the Bulldogs. LSU had quickly fallen behind by 10-0. Shortly after, the Tigers got their head in the game and turned it around.

Mississippi went without scoring a point until the 15:23 mark of the game, where the Bulldogs turned what was a 6-point deficit, into an 11-point lead. From then on, LSU couldn’t get past a 6-point deficit against the Bulldogs.

Mississippi rallied for the remainder of the game and LSU couldn’t keep up.

Shining Stars

Some players to highlight for Mississippi State was undoubtedly D.J. Jeffries., whose season-best 18 points not only contributed highly to their final score of the game, but simultaneously setting his own record of 1,000 career points. Meanwhile, Shakeel Moore and Tolu Smith totaled 13 and 10 points respectively, adding into the offensive madness the Bulldogs presented.

Mississippi’s defense shouldn’t go understated, though. Their defense is what held the Bulldogs strong any time LSU gained possession throughout the game.

For the Tigers, KJ Williams is to praise highly for leading LSU throughout the night. He contributed 11 points of his own along with five rebounds. With the help of his teammates, Adam Miller and Derek Fountain combined 10 points of their own as well.

Up Next

The LSU Tigers will look to break their now 11-game losing streak skid against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Mississippi State will be hungry for their fifth win a row when they visit Arkansas on Saturday night.