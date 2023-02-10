Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Preview

Share Facebook

After a whirlwind of an NFL season, the big game is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Arizona to compete in Super Bowl 57 Sunday.

Eagles at a Glance

The Eagles finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, going 14-3. This earned Philadelphia a Wildcard Round bye. Then the Eagles cruised past the Giants and 49ers en route to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2017.

FLY EAGLES FLY 🦅 The Eagles take down the 49ers and advance to Super Bowl LVII! pic.twitter.com/ON5H2Z1BHx — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2023

A big part of the Eagles’ success this season has been their rushing attack. The Eagles led the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season with 32. The team with the second most rushing touchdowns was the Dallas Cowboys with 24.

A major factor in the Eagles strong rushing attack was the play of dual-threat quarterback, Jalen Hurts. He led all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns with 13. No other quarterback in the NFL ran for even nine TDs this season.

In addition to Hurts, running back Miles Sanders also had a very productive season running the ball. Sanders posted over 1,200 yards on the ground to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Chiefs at a Glance

Just like their NFC counterparts, the Chiefs also finished the regular season as the first seed in their conference with a 14-3 record. However, the Chiefs’ road to the Super Bowl was a bit tougher than the road for the Eagles.

The Chiefs faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. In close battle, the Chiefs were able to defeat the Jags, 27-20.

The AFC Championship matchup was against the Cincinnati Bengals. This was a big test for the Chiefs because up to this point, Patrick Mahomes had never beaten the Bengals. He was 0-3 against Cincinnati before this game.

In an absolute thriller, the Chiefs sneaked past the Bengals 23-20 to advance to their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four seasons.

For the third time in four years, the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl‼️ pic.twitter.com/IyRXbnNQLF — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2023

One of the Chiefs main keys to success this season has been Patrick Mahomes and their league-leading passing attack. Mahomes led the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, making him the clear choice for this season’s MVP award.

PATRICK MAHOMES IS YOUR 2022 NFL MVP 🏆 His second MVP in five seasons 👀 pic.twitter.com/H2Ap3e5B9k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2023

Super Bowl Storylines

This Super Bowl marks the first time in history that two brothers have played against each other.

Travis (KC) and Jason (PHI) Kelce will be facing off in the biggest stage imaginable Sunday. When Travis was asked about playing against his brother, he said he usually roots for Jason. However, that won’t be the case when they hit the gridiron this Sunday.

Another big headline surrounding Sunday’s big game is Andy Reid facing off against his former team.

Reid spent 14 seasons coaching the Eagles from 1999-2012. In that time, Reid brought the Eagles to the playoffs nine times and had one Super Bowl appearance. Reid is the most winningest coach in Eagles history with 130 victories.

Reid doesn’t hold any grudges against the organization that fired him eleven years ago. He is happy for his former team’s success. However, Reid knows the stakes on the line Sunday.

The Eagles and Chiefs kick off at 6:30pm February 12 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.