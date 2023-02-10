Gators Hockey Faces FSU in Jacksonville

Share Facebook

Twitter

Gators Hockey heads to Jacksonville on Saturday for their regular season finale against Florida State University. The last time these teams squared off, the Gators got the better of the Noles, 6-1.

Battle for Jax

The weekend matchup is part of a 2-for-1 promotion with Jacksonville’s minor league hockey team: a ticket to the Gators hockey game is also good for entry to the Jacksonville Icemen‘s game Saturday night. Both games take place at the Icemen’s home venue, VyStar Memorial Arena.

Don’t forget to come out and support us this Saturday at 2:30 as we take on FSU for Battle for Jacksonville at Vystar Memorial Arena! Tickets for the game are in our bio! #GoGators🐊 #ChompOn🏒 pic.twitter.com/IxGrTOP3TY — Florida Gators Hockey Club (@ufhockey) February 8, 2023

Gators Season at a Glance

Coming into the final game of the regular season, the Gators have a 12-6-1 record. This comes after tying their last game against Auburn 2-2. This is also good enough to slot the Gators into third place in the CHS South Standings.

The Gators hold a narrow two-point lead over fourth place Embry Riddle in the South division. They are also only four points behind Florida Atlantic University, who currently holds the second seed.

Florida faced Embry Riddle in their first two games of the season. The Gators split the pair, winning one and losing the other in overtime.

The Gators also split their two game set against FAU earlier this season. Both games ended 5-4, and both games went to overtime.

Key Players

A big part of the Gators’ success so far this season has been the play of forwards Connor Nicholson and Luke Braun.

Senior Nicholson leads Florida in points with 28, thanks in great part to his team-leading 23 assists.

The leading goal scorer on the team however, is freshman Braun, netting 13 goals so far this season.

Sophomore defenseman Jacob Horowitz leads the team in points for a defenseman with 15 (5 goals, 10 assists).

In the Crease

The Gators’ goaltending duo is comprised of senior Mason Burdick and junior Nathan Shield.

Burdick has started nine games this season, posting a 5-4 record, whereas Shield has played eight games (6-2).

The Gators and Seminoles will face-off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. from VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.