Gators Swimming and Diving Prepare for SEC Championship

The No. 5 Men’s and No. 6 Women’s Swimming and Diving teams are competing in the SEC Championship starting Tuesday.

For five days, the Gator men’s team will look to capture their 11th-straight SEC title while the women’s team looks to win their first SEC Championship since 2009.

The Gators will compete at the Rec Center Natatorium in College Station, Texas through Saturday.

Gator Swimming Looks to Continue Historic Success

Heading into the Championship, the men’s team is 5-1 overall, winning the last three. Following last year’s SEC title win, the men have now won 43 SEC Championships in swimming and diving, second all-time behind Kentucky men’s basketball.

With an 11th-straight title, the Gator’s men’s team will tie the women’s swimming and diving 11 consecutive SEC titles set from 1986-1996.

On the women’s side, they are 6-1 overall while being 3-0 against SEC opponents (Arkansas, No. 15 Georgia, No. 7 Tennessee). The women’s team has finished second in three of the past four seasons. The women look to attain their 18th conference title and first SEC title in 14 years.

On Tuesday, Tyler Watson, senior, was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the week. Edouard Fullum-Huot was named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week after competing in Auburn’s invitational. Watson has been a member of two Gators’ SEC Championship wins.

The Gators have 10 seniors competing in this year’s SEC competition including two graduate students returning to help the Gator’s SEC title chances.

Dillon Hillis, a graduate student, was named to the 2022 All-SEC First Team after several personal and team achievements. Last year, he was part of the 200-medley relay swimming team that took gold with an SEC meet record. In addition, Hillis was a member of the 200-medley relay team that broke the NCAA, SEC, U.S. Open and Pool records.

The Gators will begin the competition on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with timed trials.