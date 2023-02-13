Gators Women’s Basketball Team Suffers Third Consecutive Loss

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gators Women’s Basketball team takes their third straight SEC loss after an 81-55 defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday.

Slow Start for the Gators

The Gators shot 3/15 from the field in the first quarter and it was a sign of things to come as Florida shot 32% in the entire game.

While the offense was not entirely there, neither was the defense. Georgia rose to a quick 10-point lead off of multiple non-contested layups. Florida left the first quarter with just eight points.

The second quarter was not much better for the Gators.

A flurry of missed shots from both teams halted Florida’s best chance of coming back in this game. But a few glimpses of hope were there for the Gators, especially on the defensive end. A Leilani Correa steal and layup made the match only an eight-point game.

Turning defense into offense! Great D from @leilani_anais. That's 4 straight by the #Gators UF 21 | UGA 29 📺: https://t.co/F7EZJzDSsk pic.twitter.com/6dLzdAFdzh — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 12, 2023

But an eight-point run in just two minutes by the Bulldogs slimmed the Gators’ chances of keeping this game close. Georgia went into halftime up by 11.

Gators Turnover Takeover

Ten UF turnovers in the third quarter did not help the Gators climb back from their first-half deficit.

Florida had an absurd 28 turnovers on Sunday. That ranks as the second most turnovers by the Gators this season, only behind an overtime win against Houston.

In the third quarter alone, Georgia scored 10 points off of Florida’s turnovers. Georgia entered the fourth quarter extending its lead to 21.

Georgia leads by 2⃣1⃣ heading into the final frame of action!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/wqOneEOEY1 — Georgia Basketball 🏀🐶 (@UGA_WBB) February 12, 2023

Much More of the Same for Florida

Georgia continued to outscore and outrebound the Gators in the fourth quarter.

Georgia had 12 more rebounds than Florida, and it showed the most in the fourth. The Bulldogs had eight offensive rebounds in the quarter and showed their utter dominance. While Georgia only shot 14.3% from beyond the arc, they controlled the paint throughout this game., which was enough for the Bulldogs to beat down on the Gators 81-55.

𝐃𝐀𝐖𝐆𝐒 ‼️@UGA_WBB coasts by Florida to move to 17-9 on the year!#SECWBB pic.twitter.com/vI3kRa5Y8r — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 12, 2023

What’s Next for the Gators?

If Sunday’s game against Georgia seemed ugly, their next two opponents are much tougher opponents. Florida gets to play South Carolina and LSU. Both of which rank first and third in the nation, respectively. South Carolina, their next opponent, just beat LSU by 22 points. It would be the upset of the decade if Florida knocks off the undefeated Gamecocks in Columbia Thursday night.