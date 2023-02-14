Missouri Men’s Hoops Travel to Auburn

Share Facebook

The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday. Both teams are looking to increase their resumes as March Madness approaches. Missouri has boosted its chances as of late with a big win against the Tennessee Volunteers and their two-game win streak. Auburn has found themselves on a three-game losing streak.

Missouri: an Offensive Juggernaut

The Tigers come into Neville Arena with a 19-6 overall record, riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak. This streak includes a big-time SEC win this past Saturday over Tennessee.

Before their loss, Tennessee was allowing the least points given up in college basketball until the Tigers scored 86 points.

This Missouri team seemingly cannot miss from anywhere on the court. The Tigers are averaging 82.1 PPG. Missouri forward Kobe Brown and guard D’Moi Hodge have been leading the way offensively.

Although Missouri’s offensive attack is powerful, its defensive play has not been as strong.

The Tigers have given up 75.2 PPG, and at least 70 points in five of their last seven games.

Can Auburn Pounce on Missouri’s Weakness?

The Auburn Tigers themselves are an efficient scoring team who averages 72.2 PPG.

However, recently scoring has not helped the team in their winning ways as they have lost five of their last six games after starting the season 16-3. Auburn now sits at 17-8.

Guard Wendell Green Jr. hopes to attack Missouri’s defensive woes as he averages 14.3 PPG for the team.

Auburn kept it close enough to win against No. 1 Alabama in their last outing, but fell short. Auburn hopes to be able to get over their hump with a big win against Missouri.

The NCAA Tournament Approaches

According to CBS Sports, the Auburn Tigers sit at a No. 10 seed in the March Madness Bracket while the Missouri Tigers sit at a No. 4 seed.

This matchup will be crucial for both teams to keep their spots in the NCAA Tournament as we reach the end of February.

Additionally, this is also a crucial matchup in the SEC as both teams sit with a 7-5 conference record. The winner will move to No. 4 in the SEC standings.

Start Time

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.