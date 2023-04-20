Gators Men’s Tennis Set to Compete at SEC Championships

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team opens play at the SEC Championship Tournament Thursday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. No. 24 (No. 8 seed) Florida will take on No. 22 (No. 9 seed) Auburn at 4 p.m.

Tournament History

In the 2022 season, Florida was the champion in both the regular season and SEC tournament. The Gators have won six SEC titles since the first tournament in 1990 (1994, 2000, 2005, 2011, 2016, 2022).

Florida and Auburn have met twice in previous SEC tournaments, going 1-1. In all matchups against the Tigers, Florida leads with 19 wins and 5 losses. This season, the Gators defeated the Tigers 6-1 in March.

The Gators This Season

In the regular season, Florida ended with a 13-12 record (5-7 conference). There are two ranked doubles for the Gators, Will Grant/Alex Nefve (No. 4) and Tanapatt Nirundorn/Togan Tokac (No. 17). Florida is the only team in the SEC with two top-20 doubles pairs. The two pairs have led Florida to win the doubles point in 18 of 25 matches this season.

In singles, the Gators have three top-100 players: Axel Nefve (No. 37), Jonah Braswell (No. 86), and Will Grant (No. 95).

Taking on the Tigers

Looking at Auburn’s side, the Tigers ended their regular season with a 17-10 record (5-7 conference). They also have doubles in the rankings, though they’re keeping their distance from Florida’s fourth ranked pair. Raul Dobai and Finn Murgett are No. 31, while Jan Galka and Alejandro Moreno stand at No. 66.

In singles, the Tigers boast No. 57 Tyler Stice and No. 115 Alejandro Moreno.

Auburn enters the tournament after losing three straight matches (Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M).

Looking Ahead for the Gators

If the Gators win today’s match, they’ll move on the take on the regular season SEC champions and No. 1 seed Georgia tomorrow. The Bulldogs won the last matchup against the Gators 4-3.

The Gators hope to defend their crown in the tournament starting with a win over the Tigers this afternoon, with the first serve at 4 p.m.