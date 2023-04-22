No. 6 South Carolina Sweep No. 3 Gators Baseball

Share Facebook

A poor weekend overall for the number three Florida baseball team (31-10, 11-7) leads to them being swept on the road by the number six South Carolina Gamecocks (34-6, 13-4). On Saturday, the Gamecocks beat the Gators 7-5 to complete the sweep.

Gamecocks lead the Gators early

Gator starting pitcher Jac Caglianone did not start the day as he had hoped. In the bottom of the first inning, he gave up a leadoff double. Then, followed that with a two-run homer to give the Gamecocks a 2-0 lead. He then walked two more in the inning but managed to get out of the first without allowing any more runs.

The Gators did grab a run back in the second. With two outs, Cade Kurland smashed a solo shot to right field that put the score at 2-1.

However, the Gamecocks earned that run right back in the bottom of the inning that made the score 3-1 heading into the third.

Kurland trying his hardest to keep the Gators alive

Both teams were quiet in the third inning, scoring no runs. Then, South Carolina’s stellar freshman Ethan Petry doubled to right-center field to bring in two runs and push the Gamecocks lead to 5-1.

In the top of the fifth, Gators freshman Cade Kurland added his second homer of the game. This solo shot set the score at 5-2 in favor of South Carolina.

Unfortunately for the Gators, they gave it right back in the bottom half on an RBI single up the middle to make it 6-2.

Gators make it interesting late, but it is not enough

Florida started to make it close in the eighth inning. An RBI double from Jac Caglianone brought in one run for the Gators. Josh Rivera followed him up with a deep RBI single to left field to make it 6-4 Carolina.

Although, the Gamecocks got one of those runs back in the bottom half to make the score 7-4 heading into the ninth inning.

The Gators were handed one final run in the ninth from an error by their opponents, but that is all they got in the final frame. The Gamecocks finished off the sweep on Saturday, winning 7-5 over the Gators.

Forgetting the weekend, getting ready for next week

Florida will want to forget this weekend as quickly as possible. And to do so they will have to look towards next week and the upcoming games. They will begin the week at home against North Florida on Tuesday. Then, the Gators will prepare for a weekend series at home against the Missouri Tigers that starts on Friday.