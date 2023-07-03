Gators Weekend Recap: Thomas to Paris, Knop promoted and a whole lot of changes for UF

All sports programs at the University of Florida may not be in season, but a few Gators teams still made headlines over the weekend.

Whether it was for good, or bad.

Thomas is on her way to Paris

Former Florida gymnast and graduate assistant coach Trinity Thomas announced her intentions to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics Saturday. The 34-time All-American was regarded as one of the best gymnasts in the country during her collegiate career at UF.

Thomas’ accolades include the 2022 and 2023 Honda Award, 18-time Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year, 2019 Freshman of the Year and 2022 NCAA all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise champion. Furthermore, she is the NCAA co-leader for most 10.0 scores in a collegiate career along with former UCLA gymnast Jamie Dantzscher and Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen with 28 recorded 10.0’s.

The 2024 Olympics will start July 21, 2024. Thomas will represent the U.S.A.

Knop promoted up on the Gators bench

𝙋 𝙍 𝙊 𝙈 𝙊 𝙏 𝙀 𝘿 ✅ Congrats to CK – who will now serve as Assistant Coach for the Gators! https://t.co/HSj2XSqAkl#GoGators pic.twitter.com/5OJYAfkPEA — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) July 1, 2023

Additionally, Florida volleyball head coach Mary Wise announced Saturday the promotion of Caroline Knop from volunteer assistant to assistant coach for UF’s upcoming season. She joins associate head coach Dave Boos and assistant coach Eysha Amber.

Knop as a volunteer helped the Gators to a 25-6 record, a deep postseason run into the NCAA Regional Semifinals and the program’s 25th SEC Championship. The run marked Florida’s 32nd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance; the third-longest current streak in the nation.

Defensively, she helped UF’s defensive scheme to produce 2.73 blocks per game, ranking No. 10 in the nation last season.

During her playing career with the Gators (2016-2017), Knop was a two-time All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region athlete. She was a vital piece as well to Florida’s 2017 campaign to the NCAA championship match as she started through all 32 games that season and held a .970 serve reception her senior year.

Furthermore, the California native spent three years as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston prior to her return to UF. She aided the Cougars to lead the Colonial Athletic Association in digs per set and record the program’s fifth-highest season total in services aces with 195 in 2021.

Gators men’s basketball looses big time recruit

My Client 2024 John Bol @JohnBol_7 7’2 C Ranked #23 in the country has decommitted from Florida and will re-open his recruitment!! pic.twitter.com/hfZVfln1NP — Chris Wash (@TXRecruited) July 1, 2023

Meanwhile in Gators men’s basketball, Sunrise Christian Academy center John Bol of the recruiting class of 2024 decommitted from Florida and men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden June 30, according to a tweet by his agent Chris Wash. The seven-footer chose the Gators originally over Wake Forest, UConn, Texas, Michigan and five other programs June 10.

With his recruitment back open to the nation, many schools will keep close attention to the South Sudan big man. Bol is currently ranked as the 28th best high school player and third best center in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports.