Laura Rutledge Talks CFB and NFL Headlines

University of Florida alum and current host of ESPN’s “NFL Live” Laura Rutledge spoke with Steve Russell about the upcoming weekend of SEC football and Florida’s NFL teams heading into the season.

The Orange & Blue

The unranked Florida Gators are set to face the 14th ranked Utah Utes in their season opener tonight. Last year, the Gators defeated the Utes 29-26 in front of their largest home-opening crowd in school history. This time around, however, the Orange & Blue will be in enemy territory.

Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising is unlikely to see action tonight as he is still recovering from the ACL tear he sustained last season. Rutledge describes this as a “huge win for Florida” because “without Cam Rising, this is a different Utah team.”

Graham Mertz, the quarterback transfer from Wisconsin, will take over for the Gators this season. While some have their doubts about his abilities, Rutledge reminds fans to remember Joe Burrow’s tenure at LSU and keep an open mind. Burrow didn’t have much success at Ohio State, but transferred to LSU where he won the Heisman and the CFP Championship. Rutledge looks forward to seeing what a fresh start can do for Mertz.

Around the SEC

When asked about the LSU vs. FSU game this weekend, Rutledge states that she believes the X-factor is LSU coach Brian Kelly. With LSU knocking on the door of a playoff berth, this game will be one to watch.

She also commented on the inconsistency of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

NFL Headlines

Looking at the upcoming NFL season, Rutledge says she was a little disappointed to see that former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask will be sitting behind Baker Mayfield.

Regarding the Jaguars, Rutledge commented on the potential for a great season due to the exciting offensive talent on their roster.

Lastly, taking a look the Dolphins, Rutledge commented that there are a lot of question marks that surround the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but this team appears to be very dynamic on paper.

She wrapped up by stating that fans of any of these Florida teams have an exciting season on their way.