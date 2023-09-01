Gator Volleyball Hosts Minnesota Sunday

Share Facebook

The No. 8 Gators volleyball team looks to keep their hot start to the season going against the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers Sunday. After defeating No. 2 Stanford in straight sets on the road Tuesday night, the team hopes to continue to make a statement in their young season.

Close Team Leads to Big Wins

The camaraderie of this team is unmatched, and it is evident through the way the players play together as a unit.

This is one of the strengths the team holds, as well as the level of skill from both the offense and defense. Two Gators, Kennedy Martin and Anna Dixon, were awarded SEC weekly honors on Monday.

Offensive player of the week Kennedy Martin leads the team in kills and is a standout player altogether. During opening weekend, she amounted a total of 45 kills, marking the record for the most from any freshman in Gator volleyball history.

Co-Defensive player of the week Anna Dixon is a standout defensive force for the Gators and a blocking powerhouse. She tied Florida’s record for the most blocks in a match, while posting 14 blocks total against South Florida.

Impressive Start

So far this season, Florida has wins over two Top 10 teams. On Aug. 25, the Gators defeated previously eighth-ranked Penn State in four sets. After sneaking by USF, the Gators then travelled to Palo Alto to face the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal Tuesday.

The Gators dominated Stanford, sweeping the Cardinal in straight sets. Martin led the team with 16 kills, while Sofia Victoria ad Kira Hutson each had nine kills. Alexis Stucky also had an impressive game, recording 34 assists and 12 digs.

Minnesota is coming off of a loss to No. 7 Texas on Tuesday. The team has one win over a ranked opponent this season, defeating No. 15 Baylor on Aug. 26.

Game time is set for noon in the O’Connell Center.