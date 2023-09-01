Gators Soccer Looks to Stay Dominant Against Kennesaw State

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators soccer team (3-0-1) has been incredible so far this season. On Sunday, the Orange & Blue will be in Kennesaw, Georgia, to face the Owls (1-2-1).

Dynamic Defense

In the previous four games, the Gators have allowed 3.8 shots per game and have not allowed a single goal so far this season. Senior goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg has been astounding. Her four shutouts are in-part why Goldberg won SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Senior GK 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗮 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗴 is @SEC Defensive Player of the Week after helping 🐊⚽️ to open season with 4⃣ consecutive shutouts!#GoGators | #StudentPersonPlayer | 🐊⚽️https://t.co/MJNnZLcVjt — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 28, 2023

The Gators four consecutive shutouts in their first four games of the season is a first in program history. These electric defensive performances are not coming without offense, either. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC in goals per game to start the season; things are looking promising in Gainesville.

Kennesaw’s Struggles

Kennesaw State’s first game against a power five opponent is Sunday. In their previous four games, the Owls have scored just two goals and 51% of their opponent’s shots have been on goal (25-49). This tells us two things: the Owls lack goal scoring, and their back-four has been lackluster. The Owls have allowed three times as many shots per game than the Gators.

Kennesaw State’s offense has been miserably ineffective. The Owl’s eight shots per game and .5 goals per game would rank them last in the SEC.

Takeaways Before Sunday’s Match

This will be the first time the Gators leave the state of Florida this regular season. All three of Florida’s road matches (two of which were exhibitions) have resulted in draws. Whether or not this is a trend is still up in the air, but a team’s first out-of-state game is still noteworthy.

Florida is headed by freshman phenom Megan Hinnenkamp. Hinnenkamp won Gatorade Player of the Year last year in the state of Missouri and is currently tied in goals. Hinnenkamp scored two of the Gators’ eight goals against the Stetson Hatters last Sunday.

🐊🐊🐊 with first 🐊⚽️ last night 🆚 Stetson. Freshman @HinnenkampMegan got the #Gators scoring going in the 17th minute.#GoGators | StudentPersonPlayer | 🐊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/b0wzZcNvrD — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 28, 2023

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for 6 p.m.