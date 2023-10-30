Gators Volleyball Falls to No. 10 Arkansas

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators Volleyball team fell to the No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks this Sunday afternoon. This moves the Gators to a record of 14-5, while the Razorbacks move on to 10-1.

Finished in Three

The Gators took the lead early on in set one. Arkansas was able to come back and take the lead mid-set, after a six-point run. The Gators eventually fell and set one concluded with a score of 25-19.

Similarly to set one, the Gators took the lead early on in set two. The score continued tight early on, but the Gators were able to take a 12-8 lead after offensive efforts and an ace from Trinity Adams. Arkansas was able to take the lead at 13-12 and then continued on with the lead from there, securing a five-point lead. The Gators were able to get closer, but eventually fell with a final score of 25-20 in set two.

Set three was a closer match-up. The score went back-and-forth until it tied up at eight all. From there, Arkansas was able to take the lead, but the Gators retaliated and took it back at 16-15. The scoreboard was tight from there. The score tied up again at 23, but the Razorbacks were able to take a two-point run following that and bring home the win.

Kennedy Martin posted 11 kills, the high for the team this game. Sofia Victoria is right behind her with 9. Setter, Kennedy Muff delivered 31 assists, and Elli Mckissock had 12 digs. These 12 digs by Mckissock places her 66 digs away from passing Taylor Unroe’s 1,558 kills. Unroe holds the record for the second greatest number of kills overall in Gator Volleyball history.

Up Next

The Gators will play at home next, as they face No. 12 Tennessee on Friday. Don’t miss the game this Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.