College Football Week 9 Winners and Losers

College Football Week 9 came and went, and we learned a lot about some of the top teams in the country. Here are the week 9 winners and losers.

Winners

Georgia

The Dawgs absolutely pounded rival Florida in Jacksonville. After Florida’s big road win at South Carolina and 5-2 start, many backed them to keep this one close. They did not. Georgia was practically flawless for four quarters, as they trounced UF 43-20. Georgia has cemented itself as the best team in the country. They return to Athens this week to host No. 14 Missouri’s electric offense.

Arizona

This might be the most entertaining team in college football. Arizona is so much fun to watch, as they keep it close with the PAC-12’s best on a week-to-week basis. Arizona sits at 5-3, matching its win total from last season. The Wildcats have played four ranked teams in a row, and the schedule doesn’t lighten up. Arizona will host No. 20 UCLA this week and No. 18 Utah later in November.

Kansas

GO CRAZY LAWRENCE!

What a win for the Jayhawks. After Oklahoma took a lead following a lightning delay, Kansas battled back and won with a clutch touchdown in the final minute. The defense forced three turnovers, including a Mello Dotson pick-six. Backup quarterback Jason Bean was shaky throughout the day but was clutch when it mattered. Late strikes from Bean on third and fourth down helped propel Kansas to the nine, where Devin Neal ran it in with 55 seconds to go.

🚨 THE FIELD GOAL POST HAS MADE IT TO POTTER LAKE 🚨@KU_Football fans keep the party going in Lawrence 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Agqts0elOn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Losers

North Carolina

UNC went from No. 10 to unranked in record time. After losing last week to Virginia, who’s arguably the worst power five team in America, the Tar Heels dropped the ball again this week. The defense conceded 22 points in the fourth quarter to previously 3-4 Georgia Tech, and Carolina crumbled for the second straight game.

THE JACKETS TAKE DOWN NORTH CAROLINA 🐝😤 @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/RW0TEJLAul — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 29, 2023

South Carolina

The Gamecocks finished last year on a high, beating rivals Tennessee and Clemson. Fans had high hopes for the team this year, but it’s October and the Gamecocks already have six losses. “Beamer Ball” has gone horrendously this year, despite returning a lot of talent. I would say, “at least basketball season starts next week,” but South Carolina is somehow worse at that than football.

The NCAA

James Madison is 8-0, holding the solo lead of the Sun Belt. They are ranked No. 23 in the country and are favored to win every game remaining on their schedule according to ESPN. And they can’t go bowling. The rule banning teams from postseason play that come up from the FCS just doesn’t make sense. It’s a real shame that these players aren’t going to be able to play in their conference championship or a bowl just because of some ridiculous rule by the NCAA.