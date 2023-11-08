New College Football Playoff Rankings

Share Facebook

Week 2 of the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, however there wasn’t much change.

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through Saturday, November 4. Where does your team rank? pic.twitter.com/cSl42fqyY9 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 8, 2023

Top 4

For the second week in a row, the top four teams remained the same. Ohio State still controls the top spot, despite how Georgia may jump them. The Buckeyes struggled on the road at Rutgers, while the Bulldogs picked up a quality win over No. 14 Missouri. Michigan, despite being in the middle of their sign stealing scandal, came in at third. They play at No. 10 Penn State this Saturday, their first ranked opponent of the season. The Seminoles rounded out the top four with the final spot.

Outside Looking In

Washington is the only undefeated Power 5 school not in the top four, sliding to No. 5. Nonetheless, the Huskies control their own destiny, as winning out is sure to get them in the final four. Oregon, Texas and Alabama complete the top eight, which did not change from last week. Similar to Washington, each of these teams control their playoff aspirations, with perhaps the exception of Texas.

If they win out, Oregon and Alabama would play a team ahead of them in their conference championship, with the opportunity to jump them. However, Texas is the highest-ranked Big 12 team and will not play anyone ahead of them the rest of the year. A one loss, Big 12 champion would make a very compelling argument for a playoff spot, but Longhorn fans may need a little help elsewhere.

Rest Of The Field Rankings

Ole Miss and Penn State hold the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively, with immense opportunities this weekend. Ole Miss hosts No. 2 Georgia, while Penn State welcomes No. 3 Michigan to Beaver stadium. Without a doubt, the two most anticipated games of the weekend could cause a shake-up in next week’s rankings.

Oklahoma State moved up seven spots to No. 15 after defeating Oklahoma, who dropped to No. 17.

LSU is the committees highest ranked three loss team, coming in at No. 19. The Tigers were defeated by the Crimson Tide 42-28 after LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels exited the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Tulane is the highest ranked non-Power 5 school, sitting at No. 23.