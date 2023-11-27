Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (Nov. 27)

Share Facebook

The Back Nine comes at you after a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend as long as yours could not be spoiled by a Gator loss. That eliminates most of us.

10. There is nothing worse than losing a football game in The Swamp against that team out west. It’s depressing, especially if you know the only way to solve the problem is to get better and you’re not sure this program can catch up. FSU won not because its back-up quarterback was better, but because the other 21 guys were better. And Florida helped them out as much as possible.

11. That’s the thing about this team under Billy Napier – they keep giving you hope. And then it gets crushed like a cigarette smoked to the nub. It hasn’t been just within the two seasons of Napier, but within the games. If Florida’s defense played one of the previous three the way it played Saturday night, Florida would be going to a bowl game. If Trey Smack makes the kick against Arkansas and the Gators cover 4th-and-17, Florida is sitting here with a 7-5 record and a bright future. Oh, the audacity of hope.

12. And IF Graham Mertz had played in that game, I have no doubt Florida would have won. But Ifs and Buts are irrelevant in college football. You are what your record is and Napier’s managed to be part of history. Florida has never had three consecutive seven-loss teams in the history of the program. If it has a fourth, well, I think we know what will happen.

13. The craziness of college football summed up in one month – Arkansas stuns Florida in Gainesville and then returns home to get boat-raced by Auburn, which then gets clobbered by New Mexico State and Auburn has Alabama beaten with seconds to play. Auburn rushed two on the last play. When will coaches listen to me?

14. One more thing about the Gators. I received an email from Ryan Cragg who was wondering when the last time Florida lost five games in a row. The saddest part is that this is the third time in 11 years a Florida football team has lost five games in a row. I understand why our phones on “The Tailgate” will be lit up all week.

15. And this is what we will hear in the offseason – The Gators were so close to being a 9-3 team. They had a lead in the second half of the last four games. Yeah, well, sweep the leg and finish it next time. Being close gets you no cigars. And, by the way, targeting Ricky Pearsall two times in his final game gets you what you deserve.

16. Only two more weeks of The Picks and Dr. Football is at 32-29-2 after a 2-3 week, so I am basically treading water. Let’s finish strong:

Georgia is a five-point favorite over Alabama in the SEC title game and we’re hoping it’s a great game. Alabama is a notch below Georgia this year, but anything could happen. I will take the Bulldoggies to win and cover.

Oregon is giving 9.5 to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game and jump on those points if you can get them. I’ll take the Huskies and all of those points.

Michigan is an early 23-point favorite over Iowa for the Big Ten Championship. Having Jim Harbaugh back may cost the Wolves some points so take Iowa and hope it can score on a punt return or a safety.

Florida State is a 3-point favorite over Louisville in the ACC Championship Game and the line dropped after the wise guys saw the Semis in The Swamp. I don’t think Louisville QB Jack Plummer is that much better of an option than FSU’s Tate Rodemaker. So, I’m taking the school in Tallahassee.

Texas is giving 14 to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 game. I don’t think it will be close. Take Texas.

17. If any one of us had walked up to Todd Golden before Friday’s game and said, “You’re going to score 91 points tonight,” he would have chuckled and then wondered how the NIT Preseason trophy would fit in his luggage. Instead, Baylor had a little more and won by never missing a shot. At least, I can’t remember Baylor missing a shot. This Florida team is fun to watch, but it also needs a couple more non-cons before the conference season starts. Wake Forest, Wednesday, on the road. Chance for a Quad 1 win. Yes, that term is back.

18. One thing I will not miss about this football season is the music at the stadium. That said, here’s your playlist: