Jacksonville Jaguars Top AFC South After Victory Against Houston Texans, 24-21

The Jacksonville Jaguars topped the AFC South on Sunday after defeating the Houston Texans 24-21.

Texans kicker Matt Amendola missed a 58-yard field goal with 0:34 left due to sacks by Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

First Half Highlights

Brandon McManus made his 17th straight field goal for Jacksonville after their Week 3 embarrassment against the Texans.

To keep the offense on the field, Trevor Lawrence completed three of three third-down conversions for 36 yards, including conversions to Zay Jones and Christian Kirk on 3rd-and-6 and 3rd-and-11.

During the next drive, Houston’s defense faced an early hole, with Allen drawing a hold from Shaq Mason on a first down. As a result of Allen’s quarterback hit, an errant throw was forced, leading to a punt and a 22-yard return by rookie Parker Washington.

A lower-body injury to left tackle Cam Robinson forced the defensive line to shift early in the drive, forcing Jacksonville to punt after two early incompletions.

A 42-yard catch-and-run by D’Ernest Johnson set up Lawrence’s one-yard rushing score on Jacksonville’s next drive, an eight-play, 64-yard drive.

C.J. Stroud connected with Tank Dell on a seven-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-7, but Houston quickly struck back with a touchdown drive of their own.

The kick went wide right, however, setting the Jaguars up at their own 40 with two timeouts and 23 seconds left. After a 57-yard strike from Lawrence to Kirk set the Jaguars up at the one-yard line with just enough time to run one play, Doug Pederson kept the Jaguars’ offense on the field.

Unfortunately for Jacksonville, though, Houston came prepared. The Texans shut down a pitch to Travis Etienne Jr. at the goal line, leaving Jacksonville with zero points and 11 points left on the field between the last two drives.

Second Half Highlights

In a questionable non-call, after Evan Engram appeared to be held by the defender, Jacksonville came out of halftime with a drive-killer, as Lawrence was intercepted by Derek Stingley Jr. The following drive ended with Stroud scoring a one-yard touchdown run to give Houston the lead 14-13.

On first down, Calvin Ridley picked up 45 yards for the Jaguars. Ridley scored on a one-yard touchdown catch after Houston was penalized twice for pass interference. With Ridley’s conversion, the Jaguars led 21-14.

With the Jaguars’ defense on its heels due to Stroud and his potent room of weapons, Mike Caldwell’s unit then made their biggest play of the day as Allen sacked Stroud on third down to force a punt.

Several more odd calls from the officials on both sides followed, and the Jaguars faced a 4th-and-1 from Houston’s 30. An illegal formation penalty resulted from Farrell failing to line up on the line after the quarterback sneak.

With 7:05 left, McManus missed a 55-yard field goal, though the Jaguars’ offense did him no favors by getting -3 yards on second and third-down.

Stroud then completed a 34-yard completion to Xavier Hutchinson to move the ball to the Jaguars’ 21. A 5:15 left score by Stroud made it 24-21. On second down, Stroud gained 17 yards, followed by 14 yards on third down. With Allen and Walker splitting a sack on the next play, the Jaguars pushed them back.

With 39.5 sacks, Allen surpasses Yannick Ngakoue’s 37.5 for second place in Jaguars franchise history.