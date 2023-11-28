Florida Gators Fire Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer

Share Facebook

Changes are being made to the Gators football staff following Florida’s 5-7 finish to the season after falling 24-15 against rival Florida State on Saturday night. A report from the Orlando Sentinel says Florida fired defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Florida’s Defensive Struggles

Spencer spent two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the Gators. Before joining the Florida staff in 2022, Spencer spent two seasons as defensive line coach for the New York Giants. He also previously coached at Penn State, Vanderbilt, Bowling Green and UMass.

However, the Gators defense encountered many issues this season. Florida’s defense ranked 69th overall in the 2023 FBS rankings. The Gators allowed their opponent to average 382 total yards per game.

Stopping the run came as a major struggle for the Gators defensive line. Florida’s run defense finished the 2023 season ranked 11th in the SEC.

Winless after Week 7

The Gators started off the season 5-2, but after the win against South Carolina in Week 7, Florida didn’t win another game. The Gators lost their final five games to Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Florida State. During the season, the Gators defense allowed their opponent to put up 39 points in four straight games, making it the longest streak in school history.

During Florida’s 52-35 loss against the LSU Tigers in Week 11, the defense gave up 701 yards.

In the Gators final SEC game against Missouri, disappointment followed as the Florida defense couldn’t stop the Tigers offense. The Gators led 31-30 with a minute to go and allowed Missouri to convert on fourth-and-17 to win the game. In just the LSU and Missouri game combined, the defense allowed 1,200 combined yards.

The Florida defense was questioned throughout the season, but after that game, something had to change.

Staff Changes

Although Spencer wasn’t able to make the needed changes to the Gators defense, he was successful in recruiting. He helped Florida get Kelby Collins and TJ Searcy, who are top defensive line prospects for 2023.

Napier is now 11-14 during his two seasons with Florida. The offseason is expected to be full of changes for the Gators staff. Along with Napier’s decision to part ways with Sean Spencer, he also let go of secondary coach Corey Raymond. Raymond joined the Gators in 2022 with Spencer and was a key recruiter for Florida.