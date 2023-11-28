CFB Top 25: Winners, Losers and Weirdos from Week 13

Share Facebook

College football’s regular season is technically over. All that sits between the CFB Top 25 and a chance at the College Football Playoff is a slate of conference championships this weekend. Teams will make and break postseason hopes with conference glory on the line. With that in mind, here’s a look at the winners, losers and weirdos from week 13:

Winners: No. 5 Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have put themselves in favorable position, despite their AP ranking placing them one spot outside of the college football playoff as a one-loss team. That one loss sits ahead of them at No. 3. So how are they winners? Because the playoff rankings make no sense, of course.

No. 3 Washington, who beat Oregon earlier this year, looked not awesome this weekend (we’ll get to that). With a Big 10 shakeup (we’ll also get to that) and Florida State losing out on Jordan Travis, the Ducks are in a win-and-in situation. If Oregon can defeat a team it already lost to in the final PAC-12 championship game, Oregon will most likely make off the playoffs. Crazy, right? But for the Ducks, that’s a win.

Losers: No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State and Ryan Day blew it again.

Most around the country expected Day and the Buckeyes to finally take care of business against Michigan and all but secure a college football playoff spot.

Is that what the Buckeyes did? No.

Ohio State instead dropped ‘The Game’ again. The biggest loser here may be Marvin Harrison Jr., who despite being the best player in the nation, will miss out on Heisman voting, a conference title and a playoff appearance.

Weirdos: No. 3 Washington Huskies

Once again, a team that won is this week’s weirdo.

Did the Huskies pull themselves further from the playoff conversation, or does the playoff conversation just suck? The Huskies are 12-0 and hold wins against multiple ranked programs. But they looked beatable against Washington State in an Apple Cup win last week. The Huskies needed to dominate to secure a spot, and they didn’t. Now a loss to Oregon would open the door for the Ducks and multiple other teams (Texas, Alabama, etc.)

With one tweener week to go, the CFP is almost here.