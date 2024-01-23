Chiefs Defeat Bills in AFC Divisional Round

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, in a back-and-forth game Sunday night.

This marked the third time in the last four seasons the Bills and Chiefs met in the playoffs. Kansas City has won each meeting.

Early Stalemate

The game began with a lengthy drive from the Josh Allen-led Bills offense, making its way inside the red zone. The Chiefs defense, which ranked second in the league allowing 17.1 points per game, was able to force an incompletion and a Tyler Bass field goal, making the score 3-0.

The Chiefs responded with their own extended drive, but similarly were held to a field goal. From there, the scoring began to pick up.

Back-and-Forth Second Quarter

A game that featured two Pro Bowl-level quarterbacks quickly turned into a shootout.

Early in the second quarter, the Bills found themselves within the Chiefs’ 10-yard line. On second-and-three, Allen took off and rounded the corner into the end zone, rushing for his 17th touchdown this season.

The Chiefs quickly moved their way down the field to respond, but after Patrick Mahomes overthrew his receiver, they were forced to kick a second field goal. The Chiefs got the ball back quickly, though, and with a second attempt, they were able to get into the endzone as Travis Kelce caught a 22-yard touchdown.

With only three minutes before halftime, the Bills quickly got moving as Allen completed passes to Latavius Murray and Stefon Diggs. Once in the red-zone, Allen again took over with his legs and rushed for a two-yard touchdown. His score tied the NFL record for quarterback rushing touchdowns in a season and gave the Bills a 17-13 halftime lead.

A Historic Connection for Chiefs

The Chiefs began the second half by marching down the field to the Bills’ three-yard line. On first-and-goal, Mahomes completed a second touchdown pass to Kelce. This touchdown broke the record for the most postseason scores by a duo in NFL history (16).

Mahomes spoke about what this achievement means to him.

Late-Game Moments

After a touchdown 13-yard reception by receiver Khalil Shakir, the Bills held a 24-20 lead to finish the third quarter. The Chiefs responded quickly with an Isiah Pacheco 4-yard rushing touchdown. They held a 27-24 hold on the game as the game moved towards an end.

After a failed fourth down fake punt, but a couple of forced stops by their defense, the Bills got the ball back with five minutes left. The Bills made their way into Kansas City territory and gave Bass an opportunity to tie the game. Bass attempted 44-yard kick went wide-right, sealing a Chiefs victory, 27-24.

Postgame Thoughts

This Chiefs victory was their third against the Bills in the playoffs in the last four years. Allen discussed what needs to change for the Bills to get past the Chiefs and the nature of this loss.

Mahomes spoke after the game about his historic matches with Allen and their rivalry. He explained what it means for the sport and those watching.

AFC Championship

Mahomes got the best of Allen yet again and is now preparing to face the AFC top seed Ravens in Baltimore. This AFC Championship Game will kickoff at 3 p.m. Sunday.