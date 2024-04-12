Tom Brady Hinting at Comeback, Lists Two Possible Teams

Share Facebook

The seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared on “DeepCuts with VicBlends” when he mentioned that he could possibly make a comeback in the NFL.

Brady, 46, not only has the most Super Bowls of all time, but also has more rings by himself than any NFL franchise. Winning six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady jokingly brought up two teams he would consider returning for.

Those teams — the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.

What’s Next for Brady

Before he mentioned a possible comeback, Brady had a couple of items on his plate that did not involve throwing the football. For one, he has a pending ownership stake with the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the teams he hinted at.

Per CBS, if Brady were to be approved as an owner, an NFL-wide approval of a playing contract would be required. Another exciting thing that Brady is juggling is that he will be the highest-paid sports commentator for FOX.

The deal is a 10-year contract worth $375 million.

Last NFL Game

Brady’s last NFL game was against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the 2022-23 season. He went 35-66, threw for 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Cowboys were too much for the Buccaneers, as the final score was 31-14 in Brady’s “final” NFL game. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott bested the veteran by throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

This game was played on Jan. 16, 2023. Brady retired almost three weeks later on Feb. 1.

Possible Teams for Brady

Even though he only mentioned two teams for a potential return, there are other possibilities. Brady said on the podcast that he wouldn’t be opposed to a late-season comeback with a contender.

For example, the San Francisco 49ers, Brady’s childhood team, would be a contender. In the 2023 NFC Championship game, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early in the first quarter. The 49ers went on to lose 31-7 after that injury.

This could be a case where a team might sign Brady in a deep playoff run if in a similar situation.