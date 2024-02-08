Tennessee Dominates LSU 88-68

Share Facebook

Twitter

The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team secured an 88-68 victory against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night.

The Volunteers took command of the game early, scoring their first 13 points in under three minutes. While the Tigers were able to trim the deficit to 21-15 midway through the half, Tennessee quickly took back control on an 18-5 run with just over five minutes until halftime. Junior Jahmai Mashack had the last four points of the half for Tennessee, giving the Volunteers a 50-27 lead at the break.

Early in the second half, fifth-year Josiah-Jordan James drained a 3-pointer, extending the Volunteers’ advantage to 26. The Tigers finally showed some resistance, going on a 13-0 run to battle their way back within eight points with four-and-a-half minutes left. The teams then traded buckets, setting the Tennessee advantage at nine with under three-and-a-half minutes to go. Tennessee was able to close the game out on a 13-2 run, leaving them with a 20-point margin at the final buzzer.

Dominant Players

Dalton Knecht was the Volunteers’ top scorer with 27 points. This was his seventh 25-plus point game in Tennessee’s last eight matchups. The fifth-year guard also had seven rebounds, a career-high six assists, three blocks and two steals.

Following Knecht in points for Tennessee was junior Jordan Gainey, who scored a season-high 18 points. Additionally, Zakai Zeigler followed Gainey with 17 points. The junior guard concluded the evening with nine assists and five steals, as well. Zeigler is the current SEC assists leader.

LSU center Will Baker led LSU with 16 points and eight rebounds. Senior Derek Fountain had 11 points and seven rebounds, and fifth-year guard Trae Hannibal pulled down 11 rebounds and scored eight points.

The Volunteers improved their record to 17-5, while the Tigers fell to 12-10.

Up Next

Tennessee looks ahead to a road matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Tigers will face Alabama in Baton Rouge Saturday at noon.