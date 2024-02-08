Auburn Beats Alabama 99-81

Share Facebook

Alabama’s four-game win streak came to an end Wednesday against the No. 12 Auburn Tigers. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide 99-81.

Of Auburns 99 points, 40 of them came from shots made at the free-throw line. Alabama only attempted 35, making 28 from the line, while Auburn shot a total of 50 free throws in Wednesday’s matchup.

The No. 16 Crimson Tide (16-7) and the Tigers (19-4) are now tied at the top of the SEC standings with an 8-2 conference record.

Key Contributions for Auburn

The key players for the Tigers were Jaylin Williams, Johni Broome and Tre Donaldson.

Williams had 26 points, six rebounds and two blocks while shooting 61.5% from the field and 90% at the free-throw line.

Welcome to the Jwill show 💫 pic.twitter.com/bYx5SDaeES — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 8, 2024

Broome had 24 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, all while shooting 81.3% from the free-throw line. Donaldson had 14 points, four assists and six rebounds and didn’t miss from the charity stripe.

Auburn shot 27-for-64 and struggled behind the 3-point line, only shooting 26.3%.

Overall, the Tigers had 42 rebounds, and 15 of them came offensively. In terms of steals, they had 13 and controlled the ball well with only five turnovers.

Honorable mentions for Alabama

Mark Sears had a fantastic performance, scoring 25 points with nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 92.3% from the free-throw line. His teammate, Grant Nelson, also contributed with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Turnovers played a major role in the Crimson Tide’s loss, as they had 15 compared to Auburn’s five. Despite having a better shooting percentage from 3, the free-throw discrepancy allowed Auburn to convert easy baskets.

What’s next for Auburn?

The Tigers are heading on the road to face the Florida Gators (15-7, 5-4) Saturday in the Stephen C O’Connell Center at 3:30 p.m. They’ll look to extend their win streak to four against a Florida team that will have had six days of rest come Saturday.

Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers Saturday. Tip-off is at noon.