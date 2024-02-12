Pitching, Offense Lead Florida Softball To Weekend Sweep

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators softball team swept the third day of the USF-Rawlings Invitational with wins Sunday over Bethune-Cookman and South Florida in Tampa.

The Gators (4-1) defeated the Wildcats 16-0 and the Bulls 12-3.

Making History

Despite scoring 16 runs against Bethune-Cookman, that was not the headline of the Gators’ first win of the day. Freshman pitcher Olivia Miller threw the sixth perfect game in program history, the first for a UF player. Miller had command of the game by striking out five batters over the five innings she pitched.

OLIVIA. MILLER. She becomes the first freshman in program history to throw a perfect game 👏#GoGators | @liviemiller2023 pic.twitter.com/sSQiPjVzYP — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 11, 2024

Offense Answers the Bell

The Gators scored 28 runs across the two games. In the first game against Bethune-Cookman, Korbe Otis, Avery Goelz and Ariel Kowalewski each batted in multiple runs. The only run Florida brought home on an extra-base hit was Kowalewski’s two-run double to make the game 11-0. The Gators scored 16 runs in four innings to fuel the run-rule against Bethune-Cookman.

In the second game, the Gators used the long ball and extra-base hits to do the damage against USF. The Gators hit three home runs, with one a two-run home run by Ava Brown, her first collegiate home run.

Baylee Goddard and Skylar Wallace each hit two-run home runs as well. Kendra Falby added a two-run triple to left-center field to give the Gators a 4-0 lead in the top of the second.

Rothrock Turns in Another Solid Start

Freshman pitcher Keagan Rothrock was in the circle for the third straight day and her second start in as many days. Rothrock pitched a complete seven innings against USF, and she has only given up two earned runs. She has given the Gators 19 innings in three games this weekend.

Looking Ahead

The Gators travel to Jacksonville on Tuesday to take on the Jacksonville University Dolphins. First pitch is at 6 p.m.