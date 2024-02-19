Gators Swim and Dive Teams Look to Defend SEC Titles

The No. 4/3 Florida men’s and women’s swim and dive teams are set to compete in the SEC Championships in Auburn, Ala., starting Monday.

The men (7-0, 4-0 SEC) are looking to win their 12th consecutive SEC title and the women (7-1, 5-0) are looking to go back-t0-back.

Regular Season Review

Under sixth-year coach Anthony Nesty, the Gators swim dynasty has continued to thrive. The Florida men went unbeaten, while the women went undefeated in conference play for their third straight season. The women’s lone loss came against No. 1-ranked Virginia.

In the regular season, the Gators recorded 47 top-10 times and six top-three times.

NCAA champion Josh Liendo went 40.90 in the 100-yard freestyle to earn the best time in college swimming. Liendo’s 50-yard free time of 18.61 is second best in the country.

Two Records 🤝 Two Weekly Awards Congratulations to Bella Sims and Isabel Ivey for earning SEC weekly honors!

Olympic silver medalist Bella Sims recorded the Gators’ other national season best time. In November, the freshman went 4:32.53 in the 500-yard freestyle. Sims’ time of 4:01.47 in the 400-yard IM is second in the country.

The Gators also have nationally contending relays. The men have the second-best time in both the 400-yard free and medley relays. Both times trail No. 1-ranked Arizona State’s relays by less than 1.1 seconds.

In addition to Florida’s success off the block, freshman diver Camyla Monroy has been exceptional. Monroy’s platform score of 312.80 is second in the country.

Preview

Held in the James E. Martin Aquatic Center, the competition runs through Saturday.

Monday consists of only diving, with prelims beginning at noon EST.