East Tops West in Record-Setting NBA All-Star Game

Izzy McGarvey February 19, 2024 Basketball, NBA 21 Views

The best of the NBA met Sunday night in Indianapolis to compete in the league’s 73rd All-Star Game. The Eastern Conference and the Western Conference set an NBA record with a combined 397 points as the East downed the West 211-186.

The Eastern Conference became the first team to break 200 points in the game’s history. The record was previously set by the West with 196 points in 2016.

Dame Time

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard took home the MVP crown in his first All-Star start and eighth appearance. He dropped 39 points with 11 3-pointers to propel the East to victory.

In addition, he earned his second consecutive 3-point contest win. He joined elite company with Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Glenn Rice and Larry Bird to become the fifth player to take home both trophies.

Nothing but Net

Four other players totaled 30 or more points in Sunday’s show.

For the West, Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 50 points and eight rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points of his own.

Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and grabbed three rebounds.

Hometown Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton finished his night with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Community Criticism

The All-Star Game returned to its original format after five years of captains drafting players for their teams, no matter the conference. The defenseless game has drawn criticism from the NBA community.

The lack of effort from the players offset the move NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made in attempt to raise competition.

