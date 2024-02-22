Florida Men’s Basketball Falls In Overtime At Alabama

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 24 Florida Gators took the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide to overtime in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday before falling 98-93.

While the Gators (18-8, 8-5), who made the college basketball rankings Monday for the first time since 2021, held onto the lead for the majority of the matchup, Alabama (19-7, 11-2) was able to come back by rallying from a 10-point deficit late to force OT.

With just seconds remaining and the score tied at 85, Alabama went up for a shot which was blocked by Florida’s Micah Handlogten, to send the game into overtime.

How It Happened

At the jump, the Gators began working to establish points in the paint. Florida was able to establish a lead in the first half, while Alabama struggled to find an offensive rhythm.

Florida’s impressive rebounding allowed it to outperform Alabama offensively. Florida had 30 rebounds compared to the Crimson Tide’s 22 in the first half.

The Gators had a four-point lead at intermission.

At the break 🐊 pic.twitter.com/PIN0TUYeF0 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 22, 2024

After the break, Alabama struggled matching the Gators’ efforts.

Finally, after Alabama found an offensive groove, the matchup was back-and-forth.

With 14 seconds remaining in regulation, the score was tied at 85. Alabama had the ball.

In the last few seconds, Alabama guard Mark Sears tried to secure the win but was denied at the board by Handlogten.

Overtime

Alabama went on a 7-0 run at the start of overtime.

Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. put up six points followed by a jumper from Alex Condon. This helped the Gators cut the Alabama lead at 94-93.

From there, a layup and two made free throws from Alabama sealed the result.