Former Gator Steffi Sorenson Talks Caitlin Clark and Women’s Basketball

Share Facebook

Twitter

Due to her dominance on the court Caitlin Clark has become a household name for women’s basketball and women’s sports as a whole.

The attention Clark has garnered from her performances has brought more eyeballs to women’s basketball. On Feb. 15 the world stopped to watch an awe as Clark broke the all-time NCAA scoring record with a career-high 49 point performance against Michigan. Passing up 2x WNBA champion Kelsey Plum scoring record, Clark cemented her legacy in college sports forever.

The range on these is plain stupid. Caitlin Clark 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/EtGR4AW1Ma — HALL of GOATS (@GOATS_hall) February 16, 2024

Marketability

LSU’s Angel Reese is another name that has become synonymous with women’s hoops.

The Bayou Barbie was recently on the cover of Women’s Health, making this the fourth magazine cover she’s done since arriving at LSU. One of the reasons collegiate women’s basketball has taken off in the mainstream is because of the NIL brand deals. Reese herself has deals with Play Station, McDonald’s and Amazon just to name a few. Clark has deals with Gatorade, Nike, State Farm etc…

Angel Reese has led LSU's women's basketball team to their first Championship, been voted the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, signed NIL deals with multiple companies including Reebok, and now has been put on the cover of the Women's Health magazine for the March/April 2024… pic.twitter.com/AX5WVevywd — myNILpay (@myNILpay) February 20, 2024

Florida and the SEC tournament

Despite their SEC record being 4-8, Florida can be a sleeper team to win it all this year.

Sorenson explained that because most of their losses we’re competitive she believes Florida could “roll in and get the better of a top-seeded team.”

The scoring ability from players like Leilani Correa and Aliyah Matharu gives Sorenson hope that Florida could be a threat this year. Moving forward Florida is going to need to win the close games, upset a few favorites and stay healthy if they plan to make it to the final dance.

Why only cover women’s sports?

Early in her career people questioned why Sorenson decided to only cover women’s sports. This decision of hers has paid dividends.

Sorenson is covering one of the hottest sports in the United States today. Regardless of whether you like or dislike the players today they’re still bringing more publicity/attention to their sport.