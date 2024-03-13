Florida Lacrosse Wins Top-25 Matchup Against Princeton

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 13 Florida Gators lacrosse team returned home from a trip west in a big way Wednesday with a 16-13 win against the No. 21 Princeton Tigers.

First Quarter

The Gators (6-2) opened the scoring at Donald R. Dizney Stadium with a goal from Gianna Monaco about a minute into the match. About a minute later, Danielle Pavinelli added another. Ashley Gonzalez added to the strong start to put the Gators up 3-0.

Princeton (3-3) got on the board a minute later to make it 3-1 and then scored another to make it 3-2. The Gators increased their lead to 4-2 thanks to a goal from Madison Waters. Gonzalez scored again, making it 5-2. Emily Heller got in on the scoring to make it 6-2 Gators. Princeton added on two more goals before the end of the first quarter to make it 6-4.

Second Quarter

UF got on the board first in the second with Waters scoring again to put the Gators up 7-4. Monaco scored her second of the day to increase the lead to 8-4. Princeton answered, making it 8-5. Gonzalez scored her third of the day, 9-5 Gators.

Princeton had yet another response, now 9-6 Gators. Sarah Falk and Heller both scored unassisted goals before the end of the half. Gators led 11-6 going into halftime.

Third Quarter

Once again, the Gators opened the scoring in a quarter with a goal from Josie Hahn to put UF up 12-6. Monaco added on to make it 13-6.

Hannah to Gianna in transition 💪 Q3 | Florida 13, Princeton 6#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/mdbOI666jc — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 13, 2024

Princeton showed that it should not be counted out yet, scoring three more, making it 13-9 UF.

Waters got the Gators offense going again, scoring unassisted to make it 14-9. The Tigers scored two more, 14-11 Gators, before the end of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Nothing new in the fourth quarter with the Gators scoring first in the quarter with a goal from Gonzalez, up 15-11. Princeton kept it a close game, scoring two more, to bring it within two 15-13.

In a low-scoring fourth, UF got the last response with Pavinelli scoring with one minute left in the game to secure the Gators’ sixth consecutive win.

Up Next

The Gators continue their home stretch Saturday against Mercer at noon.