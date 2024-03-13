Florida Lacrosse Wins Top-25 Matchup Against Princeton

The No. 13 Florida Gators lacrosse team returned home from a trip west in a big way Wednesday with a 16-13 win against the No. 21 Princeton Tigers.
First Quarter
The Gators (6-2) opened the scoring at Donald R. Dizney Stadium with a goal from Gianna Monaco about a minute into the match. About a minute later, Danielle Pavinelli added another. Ashley Gonzalez added to the strong start to put the Gators up 3-0.
That'll work, Ashley 😏
📺https://t.co/jWTnxBTYxT#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/vC0ck1WKg0
— Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 13, 2024
Princeton (3-3) got on the board a minute later to make it 3-1 and then scored another to make it 3-2. The Gators increased their lead to 4-2 thanks to a goal from Madison Waters. Gonzalez scored again, making it 5-2. Emily Heller got in on the scoring to make it 6-2 Gators. Princeton added on two more goals before the end of the first quarter to make it 6-4.
Second Quarter
UF got on the board first in the second with Waters scoring again to put the Gators up 7-4. Monaco scored her second of the day to increase the lead to 8-4. Princeton answered, making it 8-5. Gonzalez scored her third of the day, 9-5 Gators.
Make it a hat trick for Ashley 🎩
📺https://t.co/jWTnxBTYxT #FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/9WfXk2HivS
— Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 13, 2024
Princeton had yet another response, now 9-6 Gators. Sarah Falk and Heller both scored unassisted goals before the end of the half. Gators led 11-6 going into halftime.
Third Quarter
Once again, the Gators opened the scoring in a quarter with a goal from Josie Hahn to put UF up 12-6. Monaco added on to make it 13-6.
Hannah to Gianna in transition 💪
Q3 | Florida 13, Princeton 6#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/mdbOI666jc
— Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 13, 2024
Princeton showed that it should not be counted out yet, scoring three more, making it 13-9 UF.
Waters got the Gators offense going again, scoring unassisted to make it 14-9. The Tigers scored two more, 14-11 Gators, before the end of the quarter.
Fourth Quarter
Nothing new in the fourth quarter with the Gators scoring first in the quarter with a goal from Gonzalez, up 15-11. Princeton kept it a close game, scoring two more, to bring it within two 15-13.
In a low-scoring fourth, UF got the last response with Pavinelli scoring with one minute left in the game to secure the Gators’ sixth consecutive win.
Top-25 W's at the Diz > #FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/O1xuX7xNW9
— Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 13, 2024
Up Next
The Gators continue their home stretch Saturday against Mercer at noon.