Six Gators Qualify For NCAA Championships

Ten Florida divers traveled to Athens, Georgia, on Sunday to compete in the NCAA 2024 Zone B Diving Championships. This was the last opportunity for divers to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Series Results

On day one of the competition, freshman Camyla Monroy and junior Carina Lumia secured the first spots for Florida in the NCAA Championships. In the women’s 1-meter springboard, Monroy placed second with 600 points. Lumia claimed seventh place with 544.75 points.

Following Monday’s events, sophomore Peyton Donald qualified for the championships after placing first in the men’s 1m dive and recorded 703.55 points. Freshman Conor Gesing placed fourth in the men’s 1m with 695.95 points. He qualified for his first championship appearance.

Monroy and Donald clutched another NCAA spot in Tuesday’s events. Monroy set a school record with 635.50 points in the women’s platform finals. Donald placed 11th to earn a top-12 spot with a score of 713.60.

Although sophomore Casey Greenberg failed to qualify for the platform finals, her preliminary score of 286.30 points qualified her for the Olympic Trials.

“This team really came together and showed tons of heart, never giving up and rising to the occasion when it counted most,” UF diving coach Bryan Gillooly said.

Two Gators qualified in the men’s platform event on the final day. In his third NCAA appearance, senior Anton Svirskyi led the way for Florida with 731.90 points to finish third overall. He qualified in the 1-meter after finishing in the top-12 Monday afternoon.

Senior Skip Donald earned eighth place with a combined score of 679.40. He qualified in both platform and the 3-meter after placing in the top 12.

The Florida women’s swimming and diving team will head back to Athens March 20-23 for the NCAA Women’s Championships and the men’s team will begin the men’s championships in Indianapolis on March 27.