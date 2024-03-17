Gators Take SEC Series Against Aggies

Share Facebook

Twitter

A total of 30 runs and 40 hits occurred in the first two games between the No. 8 Florida Gators and No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies at Condron Family Ballpark.

In the SEC baseball opening series that was defined by that offensive explosion by both teams, it was only fitting a pitching duel would settle the rubber match Sunday.

The Gators defeated the Aggies 4-2 to take the series. With the combined effort of Jac Caglianone, Tyler Shelnut and Luke McNeillie, the Gators (12-7, 2-1 SEC) held off the Aggies (18-2, 1-2).

Caglianone Continues To Show Out On Mound

Sunday’s performance was not Caglianone’s best of the season, but still a good showing by the junior. His only true “worry inning” came in the first. Caglianone allowed a base hit and two walks to load the bases. The inning could have ended on a weakly hit ball to Cade Kurland at second, but a throwing error scored a run. Caglianone got out of the inning a batter later.

Caglianone’s only earned run occurred in the fifth inning on a Braden Montgomery solo home run that ended in the Aggie bullpen. The Gators responded right away a half inning later on a Luke Heyman home run that ended up in the same location and tied the game at 2-2.

The five walks given up by Caglianone are a concern for the lefty pitcher, but the Gator coaching would take the five walks in just five innings if it equates to just two runs. Caglianone battled through multiple jams Sunday, but it felt as if he was in control the entire time.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said he believes Caglianone’s development as a pitcher continues to put the Gators in a great spot in securing a series.

“His slider was really good today. [His] change wasn’t quite as sharp as it has been in the last few starts, but you could see the development on where he’s at,” O’Sullivan said. “We get performances like that from him every Sunday, it puts us in a good situation.”

Caglianone final line for his outing: 5.1 IP/ 4 H/ 2 R/ 1 ER/ 5 BB/ 7 K/ 107 TP.

Shelly’s Day

The Gators would not have won the game if not for Tyler Shelnut. The senior alone created three runs and played great defense at third base. On a team that lost multiple contributors from 2023, the Gators will need to rely on veteran leadership and production from players like Shelnut. On Sunday, he delivered big time.

Shelnut walked to begin the second inning, advanced to second on a ground ball and to third on a fly out. Kurland then singled to drive in Shelnut and tie the contest at 1-1.

Shelnut doubled to begin the fifth inning, but was unable to score. With the game tied at two, the Gators were down to their last out in the eighth inning. With Heyman at first on a single, Shelnut shot a ball to the Aggie bullpen and barely reached the top of the wall. It was ruled a home run on the field and the Aggies felt it fell short. After a video review, the call stood and the Gators led by two entering the ninth.

The most exciting go-ahead homer you ever will see!#GoGators // 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/8nDEUVQEZk — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 17, 2024

McNeillie ShutsDoor

The tandem of Ryan Slater and Brandon Neely has been important to the Gators in 2024. Slater took over for Caglianone in the sixth and got out of the inning unscathed. When Neely (1-0) entered the seventh inning, many thought he would go the distance.

NEELS climbs the LADDER 🔥#GoGators // 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/LWGSdRku05 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 17, 2024

Neely gave the Gators two innings of no-run ball and it was all but certain he would take the ninth to secure the series. But according to O’Sullivan, it was a bicep injury that forced Neely’s exit.

“It’s not how we drew it up. Brandon’s bicep had been bothering him a little bit,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s nothing serious, but certainly not going to run him back out there this early in the season. He’s too valuable.”

So, O’Sullivan went to freshman Luke McNeillie. After a lead-off single, McNeillie struck out Jace LaViolette, one of the better power hitters in the country. A fielder’s choice made it two outs and a groundout to Colby Shelton ended it.

The thought process for McNeillie to gain his first collegiate save was a great opportunity to restore confidence to a struggling pitcher.

“But when Brandon said his bicep was hurting a little bit, I immediately went – my thought process – this is an incredible situation because if he can get through this, it might change his whole year,” O’Sullivan said.

McNEILLIE SHUTS THE DOOR 🚪#GoGators // 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/oxdOV7FB8X — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 17, 2024

Next Up

The Gators will host the JU Dolphins on Tuesday in their lone midweek game and close their nine-game homestead. The first pitch for Tuesday’s contest will be at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).

UF plays at LSU starting Friday.