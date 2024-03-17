Brown-led Florida Softball Dominates Indiana

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 10 Florida Gators softball team defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 10-0 in five innings Sunday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Reigning National Freshman of the Week Ava Brown (11-1) allowed only three hits and drove home three runs for the Gators (25-4) in taking the two-game set against Indiana this weekend.

Brown On The Mound

Brown only allowed one runner to advance to scoring position in the first three innings. But she got into trouble in the fourth inning. The Hoosiers (22-6) loaded the bases off of a single and two walks. With two outs, Brown forced a groundout to shortstop Sklyar Wallace, who made a nice play at second base to end the Hoosier rally.

With a 10-run lead in the fifth inning, Brown took care of business to give the Gators their 20th run-rule victory this season.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1769410442500210842

Brown At Bat

Brown came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. This time she was on the other side of the bases-loaded situation.

Like she has all season, Brown came up big, hitting a bases-clearing double down the left field line to give the Gators the 10-0 lead. The hit allowed the Gators to finish off the game.

Reagan Walsh also had an impressive day at the plate, driving home three runs and hitting a home run.

Up Next

The Gators travel to Fort Myers to take on Florida Gulf Coast University on Wednesday. They welcome No. 23 Kentucky (USA Softball) to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium for a three-game series starting Friday.