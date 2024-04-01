Iowa set to take on LSU in 2023 National Championship rematch

Share Facebook

Twitter

In 2023, the LSU Tigers got the best of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 women’s basketball National Championship. The teams play Monday night in the Elite 8 to play for a spot in the Final Four.

History

The 2023 National Championship game was the first postseason meeting for the two teams. This game made history as the most-watched women’s basketball game of all-time with an average of 9.9 million views. Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark knows this game will draw similar attention.

The game finished with the Tigers as the victors winning 102-85. This was LSU’s first championship in the history of its women’s basketball program.

Path to the Elite 8

The Hawkeyes entered the tournament at 30-4 and finished as the Big Ten Champions. Clark made history this season becoming the all-time leading scoring in NCAA history. She enters Monday’s game with 3,859 career points. Iowa defeated No. 16-seed Holy Cross in round 1 and No. 8-seed West Virginia in round 2 to advance to the Sweet 16. In the Sweet 16, the Hawkeyes faced the No.5-seed Colorado Buffaloes and won 89-68.

LSU entered the tournament 28-6 after falling to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Championship game. As the No.3 seed in the Albany 2 region, the Tigers began their tournament run in a round 1 victory versus No. 13 Rice. In round 2, they defeated No. 11-seed Middle Tennessee to advance to the Sweet 16. There, they defeated the No.2-seed UCLA Bruins in a hard fought victory to advance to the Elite 8.

The Rematch

The potential for this game has been talked about since the tournament bracket was set. This anticipated rematch has now arrived with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Both teams are different than they were in previous years, but the stars remain the same.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey knows that their key target will be Caitlin Clark, but a player as good as Clark will be difficult to handle.

Mulkey still believes they have the talent and skills to win this game.

As for Iowa, Clark says that while this will be an impactful game in all of women’s sports, one team will still go home tonight. She says her team will go out and play their game and want to move on.

Iowa and LSU are set to tip-off at 7:15 p.m in Albany, New York.