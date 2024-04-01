Newly-Founded UFL Kicks Off Season

Share Facebook

The United Football League (UFL), a recently developed spring football league, began its inaugural season on Saturday. The league is composed of eight teams, with all eight in action this past weekend.

League Merger

The UFL formed as a merger of the XFL, which had been bought by Dwayne Johnson, and the United States Football League (USFL). The XFL and USFL were two of the largest spring football leagues operating in 2022 and 2023, but each featured viewership struggles. USFL viewership was down by 16% in 2023 from its inaugural season and was behind the XFL by 3%, with both well under one million viewers per broadcast. In 2023, USFL President Daryl Johnston explained that he was worried about TV rating challenges his league was facing, especially in comparison to the rival XFL.

Both leagues were also facing financial issues. The XFL lost approximately $60 million during it’s 2023 season and made cuts that affected up to 30 employees. Other workers were shifted to seasonal employment.

With these issues in mind, the leagues decided their best financial opportunity may come from a partnership.

Opening Weekend

After the XFL and USFL merged in 2023 to form the UFL, it’s season began this weekend.

THE UFL SEASON IS OFFICIALLY HERE 🏈🔥 It all kicks off today at 1pm ET on FOX 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eRlMKShI6e — UFL (@XFL2023) March 30, 2024

The league’s season began with a matchup between the Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions, the XFL and USFL champions. The opening weekend slate featured three other games, each including some interesting moments.

In a matchup between the Saint Louis Battlehawks and the Michigan Panthers, the Panthers kicked a 64-yard field goal to win the game. Panthers kick-off specialist Jake Bates pushed the ball through the up-rights for his first field goal since high school.

Jake Bates, a kickoff specialist, hadn't attempted a field goal since high school. He just hit a game-winning 64-YARD field goal for the Panthers… And he did it twice 🔥🦵 pic.twitter.com/7uL2QGEZoG — UFL (@XFL2023) March 30, 2024

In another game on Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas attempted a trick play that saw their center, Alex Mollette, catch a touchdown.

We love a big-man TD 😍 Here's another look at that trick play by the @XFLBrahmas ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Idt76TJiz2 — UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024

The XFL allows for in-game interviews, so Brahmas punter Brad King discussed the play call seconds later.

"We saved it for the right time." Brad Wing discusses the amazing trick play that resulted in a Brahmas TD! #UFL2024 pic.twitter.com/tvqjFWjfgn — UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024

Looking Forward

The UFL will be back in action on April 6 and 7 for week two of the new league. The league will play 10 regular-season weeks, with a two-round playoff concluding on June 16. Johnson, one of the owners of the UFL, explained that he believes the UFL can succeed.

The UFL will now see if it can overcome the past woes spring football leagues have faced.