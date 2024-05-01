View from the fourth floor of the Spirit Way Parking Garage overlooking Joanne Graf Field in Tallahassee. [Tallahassee Democrat]

Florida Softball Seeks Redemption Vs. FSU In Tallahassee Tonight

May 1, 2024

The No. 11 Florida softball team will tune up for a key SEC matchup this weekend and at the same time seek payback tonight against No. 12 Florida State.

The Gators (39-12) were run-ruled at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium last Wednesday 12-3 when the Seminoles (40-10) scored all their runs in the fifth inning after trailing 2-0. It was FSU’s largest margin of victory against the Gators and was the first time FSU had run-ruled UF in the series.

Today’s 7 p.m. rematch before an expected capacity crowd at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee will air on the ACC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

The Seminoles are looking for for their seventh consecutive win against the Gators, who have not won in Tallahassee since 2019.

Florida is coming off a series win at Georgia. Junior Reagan Walsh helped lead the way and was named SEC Player of the Week after batting .500 (6-for-12) with four RBIs and a pair of home runs over the four-game span last week.

Florida closes the regular season by hosting Texas A&M for a three-game series starting at 7 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+), then at 2 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network) and 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2).

At 14-7, the Gators are still in the race for the SEC regular-season title, trailing leader Tennessee (16-5) and Texas A&M (15-6). The Vols finish at home against Kentucky (8-13).

UF will play in the SEC Tournament that begins Tuesday in Auburn, Ala.

