Florida Baseball Faces No. 3 Tennessee In Key SEC Series

The Florida Gators baseball team needs to at least win the next two SEC series at Condron Family Ballpark and take a game to close the regular season at Georgia if it’s to entertain thoughts of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators (23-21, 9-12 SEC) can get that journey started at 7 p.m. today against No. 3 Tennessee  (37-8, 15-6) to begin a three-game series that includes 6:30 p.m. games Friday and Saturday. Tonight’s game will be aired on ESPN, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Florida will start lefty Pierce Coppola (0-2, 10.50 ERA), while Tennessee will go with left-hander Chris Stamos (3-0, 2.89 ERA).

Florida is 26-21 against Tennessee under coach Kevin O’Sullivan, including a 12-9 record at home.

Gators standout Jac Caglianone looks to extend his on-base streak to 31 games and hitting streak to 24 in a row tonight. He leads UF with 26 home runs.

Despite dropping their first midweek game of the year Tuesday (9-6 loss to Lipscomb in Knoxville), the Vols have won 10 of their last 11 SEC games.

UF next entertains South Florida on Tuesday before No. 8 Kentucky visits Condron Family Ballpark on May 10-12.

The Gators close the regular season at Georgia starting Thursday, May 16.

The SEC Tournament begins Tuesday, May 21 at Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

