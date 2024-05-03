Florida outfielder Kendra Falby (27) talks Florida coach Tim Walton during an NCAA softball game at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Regular-Season Finale For Florida Softball This Weekend

WRUF Staff May 3, 2024 College Softball, Feature Sports News, Gators Softball, SEC, Softball 21 Views

No. 11 Florida closes the softball regular season by hosting No. 8 Texas A&M for a three-game series starting at 7 p.m. today (SEC Network+), then at 2 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network) and 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.
.

At 14-7, the Gators (40-12 overall) are still in the race for the SEC regular-season title, trailing leader Tennessee (16-5) and Texas A&M (15-6, 39-9). The Vols finish at home against Kentucky (8-13).

The Gators are coming off a 15-13 extra-inning (9) win Wednesday at No. 12 FSU by scoring the most runs in program history vs. the Seminoles. The previous record for runs scored against the Seminoles was 14 in a win in 2008.

In the Tallahassee win,  Skylar Wallace set the program record for career stolen bases by surpassing Kelsey Stewart’s mark of 113 (2013-2016).

UF will play in the SEC Tournament that begins Tuesday in Auburn, Ala.

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

Florida Baseball Faces No. 3 Tennessee For Doubleheader Friday

The Florida Gators baseball team needs to at least win the next two SEC series …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties