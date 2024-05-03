Regular-Season Finale For Florida Softball This Weekend

Share Facebook

No. 11 Florida closes the softball regular season by hosting No. 8 Texas A&M for a three-game series starting at 7 p.m. today (SEC Network+), then at 2 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network) and 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Celebrating our seniors this Saturday💙 pic.twitter.com/pxjBlqdjCv — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 30, 2024

At 14-7, the Gators (40-12 overall) are still in the race for the SEC regular-season title, trailing leader Tennessee (16-5) and Texas A&M (15-6, 39-9). The Vols finish at home against Kentucky (8-13).

The Gators are coming off a 15-13 extra-inning (9) win Wednesday at No. 12 FSU by scoring the most runs in program history vs. the Seminoles. The previous record for runs scored against the Seminoles was 14 in a win in 2008.

In the Tallahassee win, Skylar Wallace set the program record for career stolen bases by surpassing Kelsey Stewart’s mark of 113 (2013-2016).

UF will play in the SEC Tournament that begins Tuesday in Auburn, Ala.