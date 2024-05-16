Florida Lacrosse Advances to Final Four

Share Facebook

Florida lacrosse took the win 15-9 over Maryland on Thursday afternoon to advance to the NCAA Semifinals. This is the second time in program history that the Gators have made this deep of a run.

Offensive Power in First Quarter

The Florida offense started the game off with a goal from Danielle Pavinelli 32 seconds in. Less than a minute later, senior Madison Waters chipped in with a goal of her own.

Maggi Hall, Ashley Gonzalez, Sarah Falk and Emily Heller joined in on the offensive barrage, powering the Gators to an early 9-0 lead.

Following a foul late in the first, Maryland attacker Hannah Leubecker came back with a goal of her on a free position shot to end the quarter.

After early fireworks from the underdog Gators, each team was limited to one goal in the second quarter.

Hall and Maryland’s Lauren LaPointe each put their teams on the board to make the game 10-2 going into halftime.

Steady Defense

Although it was a physical game, Maryland was unable to find the goal because of Florida’s strong defense.

However, the Terrapins went on a 4-1 run over a near-six minute span in the third quarter. This brought the Florida lead to back down to six goals, but Hall responded with a free position goal to end the quarter 13-6.

Hannah gets her second of the day. We've scored four of the last five. Florida leads 12-6. pic.twitter.com/Vanli9LDTP — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 16, 2024

After attempting a late game comeback, the fourth-seeded Terrapins took the loss on their home field.

Florida goalie Elyse Finnelle made 10 saves to limit Maryland to nine goals on the day.

Making History

Senior attacker Hall led the Gators with six goals on eight shots on goal. She was named Player of the Game after breaking Florida’s program record for points in a season.

Pavinelli recorded two goals and two assists in the game, placing her at third all-time in career points and fourth in career goals for the Gators.

With Waters recording two goals on the day, she also hit a milestone of 100 career goals.

The unseeded Gators have won 20 games in a row, making Amanda O’Leary the fourth head coach in NCAA history to hit 400 career wins.

Florida will now face either Northwestern or UPenn in the Final Four.