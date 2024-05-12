Florida Track And Field Teams Place In Top 4 At SEC Outdoor Meet

The Florida women finished third and the men fourth at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Percy Beard Track on Saturday night.

The Arkansas men won their 23rd SEC outdoor title and fourth in a row, while the LSU women won a league-leading 14th SEC outdoor trophy and first since 2012 at the three-day meet on the UF campus.

The Arkansas men won with 110 points, followed by Alabama (104), Texas A&M (103.5), Florida (100), LSU (66.5), Tennessee (56), Ole Miss (51), Georgia (50), Auburn (47), South Carolina (41), Kentucky (35), Missouri (33) and Mississippi State (22).

The LSU women won with 126 points, followed by Arkansas (110), Florida (101), Texas A&M (74), Georgia (72), Ole Miss (66), Tennessee (51), Vanderbilt (45), Alabama (42), South Carolina (37), Kentucky (36), Auburn (24), Missouri (21) and Mississippi State (14).

Florida won five gold and five other medals on the last day of the meet Saturday.

Taking an individual title for the UF men was Parvej Khan in the 1500m (3:42.73). Khan secured his second SEC gold medal in 2024 as the freshman also placed first in the mile at the SEC Indoor Championships in February.

Also earning medals for the Gator men: Kai Chang, silver, discus throw; Wanya McCoy a silver in the 200m and 100m and bronze medals for the 4x100m relay team of Jevaughn Powell, McCoy, Caleb Foster and Robert Gregory and the 4x400m relay team of Reheem Hayles, Powell, Ashton Schwartzman and Jenoah McKiver.

Winning gold for the UF women were Flomena Asekol in the 1500m (4:12.40), Grace Stark in the 100m hurdles (12.53), Alida Van Daalen in the discus (61.79m) and Parker Valby with a meet record 15:07.86 in the 5000m.

A gold medalist Friday for UF was Claire Bryant in the long jump (6.72m/22-0.75).

Also Friday, Anthaya Charlton won silver in the long jump, Caleb Foster won a bronze in the men’s long jump and Elise Thorner won silver in the 3000m steeplechase.

On Thursday, Abraham Sargent earned a silver in the men’s javelin throw and Will Gross IV captured bronze in the men’s hammer throw.